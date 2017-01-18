Boys basketball: Osakis runs past Bears to 8-2

Boogaard shot 8-of-10 from the field and added three free throws as he finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Osakis built a 41-30 lead by the break on the way to its eighth win of the season.

"Sloppy game at times, but we came out with a win against a Bertha team that does not quit playing hard," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Our pressure defense in the full court gave them trouble. Zach (Weir) and Jacob (Jones) got a lot of steals and deflections, and we were able to score in transition."

Weir, a senior guard, did a little bit of everything with 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and six steals. Freshman guard Daniel Savageau had 10 points, and Jones added six points, four rebounds, five steals and a team-high eight deflections. The Silverstreaks had 20 total steals, which allowed them to get out and run their way to easy buckets.

"We struggled shooting against their zone, so it was great to get transition points," Hoelscher said. "We were also able to feed it inside to Boogaard to help alleviate us from living off of the three-point shot."

The Silverstreaks (8-2) have a home game against Swanville on Thursday night before going to Evansville to face the Chargers at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

OSAKIS 41 26 - 67

BERTHA-HEWITT 30 25 - 55

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 27-58; Three-point FG - 4-17; FT - 11-17; Assists - 13; Blocks - 3; Rebounds - 31; Turnovers - 15

OSAKIS - Weir - 11 points, 7 assists, 1 block, 4 rebounds, 6 steals; Ethan Chalmers - 5 points, 4 rebounds; Savageau - 10 points, 1 assist, 3 steals; Josh Peterka - 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Luke Imdieke - 5 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Boogaard - 19 points, 1 block, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Jones - 6 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Riley Werven - 5 points, 3 rebounds