The Silverstreaks hosted their home tournament on Friday and wrestled three matches, beating Kimball Area and falling 44-24 to Albany and 47-21 to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

“They always wrestle hard and give great effort,” Osakis head coach Joey Andreasen said of his guys. “We were kind of hoping to come in here and get a dual win against Kimball. We kind of knew that matchup and we got that, so we were pleased with that. We knew the other two matches we would be the underdog and things would have to go extremely well to beat them.”

The Silverstreaks ran away from Kimball, with Andreasen calling that a bit deceiving with the Cubs not having three of their best wrestlers in the lineup.

Osakis fell behind in the middle to upper weights against KMS as the Saints withstood a pin from the Silverstreaks’ Glenn Seela in 2:51 at 195 pounds and a forfeit win from Jeran Baker at 220. Nathan Kulzer added a 3-0 decision win at 113, and Gage Zieske (132, 3-0) and Darrin Stoetzel (145, 8-6) added Osakis’ other wins against KMS.

Osakis was within striking distance until late against Albany despite falling behind 19-0 after four matches. Zieske started a stretch of three straight wins for his team by dominating Javier Solis at 132 pounds in a 22-7 technical fall. Triston Stoetzel followed with a major decision win (15-7) and D. Stoetzel added a 9-4 win at 145 pounds to make it a 19-12 match.

“I feel like as a team we improve ourselves every time we step on the mat,” Zieske said. “I love watching the guys improve every time out.”

It helps having a full lineup at their disposal, and Osakis came close to that on Friday. Junior Colton Waldvogel was back at 160 pounds after sitting out a couple weeks dealing with a pinched nerve. Waldvogel slipped into the Guillotine rankings at No. 9 in the Dec. 23 polls and showed why in the two matches he wrestled, getting two second-period pins against Kimball and Albany.

“He could have wrestled the last couple weeks if we really needed him to, but I was trying to get him back to 100 percent so he could have a good month here to get back in wrestling shape,” Andreasen said. “Before his injury, he won that Big Bear Tournament with 40 teams, and that’s the Colton we need back in our lineup.”

The Silverstreaks couldn’t build on that Waldvogel win against Albany as the Huskies rattled off a decision win and a pin before Zach Rud got a forfeit win for Osakis at 195. Rud also got his first contested varsity win against Kimball at 182 pounds when he secured a second-period pin.

“We were pretty excited about that,” Andreasen said. “There’s good things happening all over (within the team).”

Zieske, ranked sixth in the Jan. 13 132-pound polls, and Waldvogel have been in those top-10 rankings this season. Andreasen loves the way those two wrestle, but he also pointed to others throughout the lineup who have made progress.

“Nate Kulzer at 113 and Triston Stoetzel,” Andreasen said. “Those two have been really steady performers for us lately. We always know what we’re getting out of Nate. It’s 100 percent every match. He loses some close matches, but he’s in every single match. He’s a very valuable piece of our team. Triston Stoetzel just seems to be improving every time he goes out.

“I could go up and down the lineup. Isaac Mattson at 120. He won three matches last year and he’s probably won 10, 12 matches already this year. Everyone on the whole team just seems to be improving.”

The Silverstreaks have some high hopes if they can get everyone in the lineup come tournament time. Zieske mentioned a top-three finish at the Section 5A meet. Waldvogel echoed similar sentiments.

“I think as long as we stay healthy,” Waldvogel said. “I know we have some skin issues going around. As long as we get rid of that and get everyone back on the mat, we’re pretty solid all the way up.”

Andreasen said the team has dealt with different issues this winter, ranging from eligibility issues to injuries. Seela sat out his final match against Albany with a minor injury, but Andreasen was confident Osakis could be at full strength within a week and a half, barring no more setbacks.

“When we’re at full strength, we’re a pretty competitive team,” he said. “Like last night when we wrestled, we had Colton and (senior) Seth (Johnson) out. Between the two of them, they have about 150 career wins. When they’re not in your lineup, that really hurts. We got Colton back today and he won both matches he wrestled, and it just improves our team all around.”

Andreasen feels his guys from top to bottom are heading in the right direction with the section meet almost a month away.

“Whether their goal is to make a state tournament or place in the section, I think they’re all improving and all making strides toward their specific goals,” he said.