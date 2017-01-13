Wrestling: Osakis splits tri ahead of home tournament
The Osakis wrestling team split two matches at its home triangular on Thursday night ahead of its home tournament on Friday.
The Silverstreaks controlled its match against Border West 49-24 after falling in a 50-13 bout to Royalton-Upsala. Nathan Kulzer and Isaac Mattson got Osakis going against Border West with a pin from Kulzer in 50 seconds and a major decision (21-9) from Mattson to give them the early lead.
The Buccaneers responded with a pin from Derrick Hanson over Andrew Drevlow at 126, but Osakis won the next three by fall. Gage Zieske pinned his man in 1:36 at 132 pounds, while Triston Stoetzel (138, 2:56) and Darrin Stoetzel (145, 2:31) followed suit.
Logan Hartshorn got a pin in 2:50 at 160 pounds. Dominic Strom did the same in 1:12 at 182 pounds, while Glenn Seela (220, 5:24) and Jeran Baker (285, 5-2) finished off the win.
Those wins were tougher to come by against Royalton-Upsala. Osakis' only victories came early as Kulzer won a 9-6 decision at 113. Zieske kept his good season going with a 13-4 major decision at 132, and T. Stoetzel pinned his man in 4:18 at 138. The Royals rattled off seven straight wins from there before a double forfeit ended things in the heavyweight match.
The Silverstreaks will host their home tournament tonight, Friday, with teams from Albany, Canby, Kimball Area, KMS and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus. Action will begin at 4 p.m. with Osakis set to wrestle at approximately 4, 5:30 and 7.
ROYALTON-UPSALA 50, OSAKIS 13
106 - Jacob Leibold (R) won by forfeit; 113 - Kulzer (O) def. Sam Constanzo, 9-6; 120 - Wyatt Lahr (R) def. Mattson, 9-7; 126 - Brady Conrad (R) def. Drevlow by fall, 2:13; 132 - Zieske (O) def. Damion Theisen by major decision, 13-4; 138 - T. Stoetzel (O) def. Randale Fernelius by fall, 4:18; 145 - Michael Petron (R) def. D. Stoetzel by major decision, 15-5; 152 - Lyle Zimmerman (R) def. Hartshorn by major decision, 12-4; 160 - Ty Held (R) def. Conrad Wiener by fall, 3:54; 170 - Marshall Meehl (R) def. Brock Faber by fall, 0:39; 182 - Cole Wentland (R) def. Strom by fall, 3:19; 195 - Tanner Weaver (R) def. Seela, 6-3; 220 - Dalton Louden (R) def. Baker by fall, 3:54; 285 - double forfeit
OSAKIS 49, BORDER WEST 24
106 - Mark McCarthy (BW) won by forfeit; 113 - Kulzer def. Jace Olson by fall, 0:50; 120 - Mattson def. Jacob Adelman by major decision, 21-9; 126 - Derrick Hanson (BW) def. Drevlow by fall, 2:29; 132 - Zieske def. Jacob Sanasack by fall, 1:36; 138 - T. Stoetzel def. Mason Zimmel by fall, 2:56; 145 - D. Stoetzel def. James Conroy by fall, 2:31; 152 - Jacob Hasbargen (BW) def. Wiener, 1-0; 160 - Hartshorn def. Isaac Deal by fall, 2:50; 170 - Jason Martinez (BW) def. Brack Faber by fall, 1:16; 182 - Strom def. Nathan Hormann by fall, 1:12; 195 - Lance Nelson (BW) def. Zach Rud, 2-1; 220 - Seela def. John Hasbargen by fall, 5:24; 285 - Baker def. Aaron Sterling, 5-2