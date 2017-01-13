Wrestling: Osakis splits tri ahead of home tournament

The Buccaneers responded with a pin from Derrick Hanson over Andrew Drevlow at 126, but Osakis won the next three by fall. Gage Zieske pinned his man in 1:36 at 132 pounds, while Triston Stoetzel (138, 2:56) and Darrin Stoetzel (145, 2:31) followed suit.

Logan Hartshorn got a pin in 2:50 at 160 pounds. Dominic Strom did the same in 1:12 at 182 pounds, while Glenn Seela (220, 5:24) and Jeran Baker (285, 5-2) finished off the win.

Those wins were tougher to come by against Royalton-Upsala. Osakis' only victories came early as Kulzer won a 9-6 decision at 113. Zieske kept his good season going with a 13-4 major decision at 132, and T. Stoetzel pinned his man in 4:18 at 138. The Royals rattled off seven straight wins from there before a double forfeit ended things in the heavyweight match.

The Silverstreaks will host their home tournament tonight, Friday, with teams from Albany, Canby, Kimball Area, KMS and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus. Action will begin at 4 p.m. with Osakis set to wrestle at approximately 4, 5:30 and 7.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 50, OSAKIS 13

106 - Jacob Leibold (R) won by forfeit; 113 - Kulzer (O) def. Sam Constanzo, 9-6; 120 - Wyatt Lahr (R) def. Mattson, 9-7; 126 - Brady Conrad (R) def. Drevlow by fall, 2:13; 132 - Zieske (O) def. Damion Theisen by major decision, 13-4; 138 - T. Stoetzel (O) def. Randale Fernelius by fall, 4:18; 145 - Michael Petron (R) def. D. Stoetzel by major decision, 15-5; 152 - Lyle Zimmerman (R) def. Hartshorn by major decision, 12-4; 160 - Ty Held (R) def. Conrad Wiener by fall, 3:54; 170 - Marshall Meehl (R) def. Brock Faber by fall, 0:39; 182 - Cole Wentland (R) def. Strom by fall, 3:19; 195 - Tanner Weaver (R) def. Seela, 6-3; 220 - Dalton Louden (R) def. Baker by fall, 3:54; 285 - double forfeit

OSAKIS 49, BORDER WEST 24

106 - Mark McCarthy (BW) won by forfeit; 113 - Kulzer def. Jace Olson by fall, 0:50; 120 - Mattson def. Jacob Adelman by major decision, 21-9; 126 - Derrick Hanson (BW) def. Drevlow by fall, 2:29; 132 - Zieske def. Jacob Sanasack by fall, 1:36; 138 - T. Stoetzel def. Mason Zimmel by fall, 2:56; 145 - D. Stoetzel def. James Conroy by fall, 2:31; 152 - Jacob Hasbargen (BW) def. Wiener, 1-0; 160 - Hartshorn def. Isaac Deal by fall, 2:50; 170 - Jason Martinez (BW) def. Brack Faber by fall, 1:16; 182 - Strom def. Nathan Hormann by fall, 1:12; 195 - Lance Nelson (BW) def. Zach Rud, 2-1; 220 - Seela def. John Hasbargen by fall, 5:24; 285 - Baker def. Aaron Sterling, 5-2