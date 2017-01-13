The victory improved the Silverstreaks to 11-0 and to 4-0 in the Prairie Conference.

"This was a tough, hard-fought win tonight for the girls," head coach Pat Kalpin said. "We struggled shooting the ball all night, but defensively I thought we played well. Overall, I thought we played well. We just didn't shoot well and we understand that this happens."

Osakis finished shooting 33.3 percent (19-of-57) but held Swanville to 29.8 percent shooting (14-of-47). Kayla Sorenson had 12 points to lead the Silverstreaks, while Alecia Kaelke and Lauren Savageau each had 10. Nicolle Klukken had a nice all-around game with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Emily Beseman led all scorers with 20 and Avery Jackson chipped in 14 points. Sophia Larson was the only other Bulldogs' player to score as she finished with three.

"Swanville is a hard-working team with a couple of really nice athletes," Kalpin said. "Offensively, I thought we did a nice job of attacking the basket, especially in the second half. When shots aren't falling from the outside, those are the types of things we need to learn to do. We are happy to get this road win to stay unbeaten in the conference."

Osakis is back on the road tonight, Friday, for a 7:30 game against an 11-2 Barnesville team.

OSAKIS 23 29 - 52

SWANVILLE 20 17 - 37

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 19-57; Three-point FG - 4-22; FT - 10-14; Rebounds - 42; Assists - 14; Steals - 14; Blocks - 1; Turnovers - 11; Swanville - FG - 14-47; Three-point FG - 2-6; FT - 7-18; Rebounds - 38; Turnovers - 15

OSAKIS - Morgan Staloch - 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Jordyn Stroup - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Nicolle Klukken - 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Savageau - 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Sorenson - 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Madi Johanson - 2 rebounds; Kaelke - 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 steals; Hannah Christensen - 2 points, 3 rebounds

SWANVILLE SCORING - Beseman - 20; Jackson - 14; Sophia Larson - 3