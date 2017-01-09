Reid DeWenter and John Boogaard were both out with injuries, but freshman guard Dan Savageau stepped up in their absence. He had 16 points against the Thunder, while Jacob Jones added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

“We had a rough half shooting in the first but we played good defense to maintain a lead,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “They got on a run to start the second half, but Jacob Jones came up big on the defensive end, getting steals and converting them to points in transition. Savageau hit some big threes for us when we were struggling to give us momentum and stretch the lead late in the second.”

Osakis shot 43 percent from the field (21-48) and 6-of-21 from three. They also knocked down 15-of-24 free throws. The Thunder dropped to 3-4 and 1-2 in league play with the loss.

“Our guys did a nice job bouncing back after a tough loss to Minnewaska and we played with some grit without Boogaard,” Hoelscher said. “Guys like (Ethan) Chalmers, (Josh) Peterka, and (Riley) Werven took on some of the burden of playing post defense and rebounding while John was out and they did a nice job of the 7 foot John Towner.”

The win snapped a two-game skid for Osakis as the Silverstreaks fell in double overtime 71-70 at Minnewaska on Jan. 3.

Osakis might have avoided what could have been a serious blow to its lineup when Boogaard went down with a knee injury against the Lakers. Hoelscher said Boogaard didn’t injure his ACL, which is what they feared at first.

“It seems like it's a meniscus,” Hoelscher said on Monday morning. “They did not do an MRI, so the doctor said he can play as long as he can tolerate the pain. We held him out last Friday, but we will see how he is today and hopefully he can play (Tuesday).”

Osakis was scheduled to be at Holdingford on Tuesday before going to St. John’s Prep on Friday.

OSAKIS 29 34 - 63 LPGE 16 26 - 42OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 21-48; Three-point FG - 6-21; FT - 15-24; Assists - 13; Rebounds - 25; Steals - 10; Turnovers - 6OSAKIS - Weir - 9 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Chalmers - 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds; Savageau - 16 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Peterka - 9 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds; Imdieke - 9 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Jones - 13 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Werven - 2 points, 1 steal