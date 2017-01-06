"A solid win for our girls tonight," Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. "It was fun to see all the girls contribute for this win."

The Streaks (9-0) scored the first 18 points of the contest. Savageau had 23 first-half points, including five threes and nine field goals, and Osakis headed to the locker room with a 40-18 lead at the half.

Kayla Sorenson, Nicolle Klukken and Alecia Kaelke, all seniors, finished the game with eight points. Sorenson added six assists, while Kaelke and Klukken each had four rebounds.

The Streaks shot nearly 50 percent, going 30-61 from the field. Sorenson had seven three-pointers in the contest, while Sorenson and Jessica Gavin each had two, and Klukken had one to contribute to Osakis' 12-30 effort from beyond the arc.

OSAKIS 40 37 — 77

ST JOHN'S 18 21 — 39

OSAKIS TOTALS — FG - 30-61; FT - 5-10; 3-PT FG - 12-30; 19 assists; 15 steals, 48 rebounds

INDIVIDUALS — Lauren Savageau - 31 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Nicolle Klukken - 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover; Kayla Sorenson - 8 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnover; Alecia Kaelke - 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks; Jessica Gavin - 6 points, 1 rebound; Madi Johanson - 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Morgan Staloch - 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover; Jordyn Stroup - 4 points, 1 rebound 1 assist, 2 turnovers; Hannah Christenson - 2 points, 1 assist, 2 turnovers; Tianna Stanek - 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Bree Timmerman - 1 assist; Corinne Collins - 1 rebound, 1 turnover; Sam Bray - 1 rebound.