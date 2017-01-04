Osakis streaks past Brandon-Evansville in undefeated dual

"I was really happy with our effort," Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. "They did something different. They ran a different defense, which allowed Morgan (Staloch) to get going that first half."

Staloch, a senior guard, hit four threes in the first half to help her to 14 points on the night.

The Chargers ran a triangle-and-two defense, focusing on the Streaks' usual shooters in Lauren Savageau and Kayla Sorenson, who finished with 12 and five points, respectively.

"We tried a triangle-and-two defense to start with on what we thought were two shooters, and then Staloch hits four threes," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. "So much for that."

The Silverstreaks (8-0) got out to a 15-0 lead in the opening minutes, but Brandon-Evansville stayed even the rest of the way and rounded out the first 18 minutes with a 32-17 deficit.

In the second half, Kaelke took control. She sank five field goals from the paint and added four free throws for 16 second-half points. On the game, she went 10-for-13 from the field for 26 points, and added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Streaks outscored the Chargers 33-19 in the second half to secure the 65-36 win.

After the game, Kaelke was more focused on what the team could've done better — so much so that she was surprised to find out she put up 26 points.

"I feel like we could've definitely done more and played better," she said. "We just came back from break, and it was kind of rough."

Kalpin agreed with the notion that Osakis could have played better, but he was happy with their play overall.

"We had some lulls in both halves, which is expected. I understand you're going to have some lulls here and there," he said. "But I thought we'd be a little more rusty after two weeks of not playing. A lot of times the shooting is a little more rusty, but it wasn't tonight. We hit shots."

Morgan Stelzer led B-E with 10 points, as the loss drops the Chargers to 6-1.

On the Osakis side, the Silverstreaks are right where they want to be at this point in the year. Different players are putting up points when called upon, which has been the key to their success, according to Kalpin.

"That's what this team has been built on so far this year — different girls stepping up every game," he said. "They're just a group that seems to be meshing well together. We're extremely happy where we're at right now. I'm proud of these girls with this win tonight and obviously being 8-0. This group has got a lot of potential."

OSAKIS 32 33 - 65

B-E 17 19 - 36

TOTALS: FG — Osakis - 23-47; B-E - 13-54. FT — Osakis 11-16 ; B-E - 6-11. Rebounds — Osakis - 36; B-E - 34. Turnovers — Osakis 13; B-E - 15

OSAKIS STATS — Alecia Kaelke - 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks, 1 turnover; Morgan Staloch - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover; Lauren Savageau - 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Nicolle Klukken - 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Kayla Sorenson - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 5 turnovers; Madisen Johanson - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 turnover; Jordyn Stroup - 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; Tianna Stanek - 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 turnovers; Corinne Collins - 1 assist.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE SCORING — Morgan Stelzer 10, Kennedy Lund 6, Kylee Hansen 4, Allie Satterlie 4, Lauren Landowski 4, Brittany Korkowski 3, Lizzy Friedrich 3, Emily Bukkila 2.