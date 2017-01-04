Bulldogs pound Osakis 60-6

The Silverstreaks (4-5 in duals) forfeited the 106, 120, 126, 182 and 195 matchups, accounting for half of OTC's 60 points.

Freshman Nathan Kulzer dropped the 113 by a 19-3 technical fall in 4 minutes, 32 seconds, while Darrin Stoetzel lost the 145 by a 12-5 major decision.

Isaak Kluver (132), Conrad Wiener (160) and Jeran Baker (220) were each pinned in their respective matchups, and Dominic Strom lost the 170 by a close 6-3 decision.

106: Laredo Bugbee (OTC) def. Osakis by forfeit

113: Ben Naddy (OTC) def. Nathan Kulzer (Osakis) by 19-3 technical fall (4:32)

120: Marc Hendricks (OTC) def. Osakis by forfeit

126: Max Naddy (OTC) def. Osakis by forfeit

132: Nate Hart (OTC) def. Isaak Kluver (Osakis) by fall (0:48)

138: Gage Zieske (Osakis) def. Zane Swanson (OTC) by 12-5 decision

145: James Holen (OTC) def. Darrin Stoetzel (Osakis) by 12-2 major decision

152: Logan Hartshorn (Osakis) def. Micheal Fielding (OTC) by 5-0 decision

160: Alex Erlandson (OTC) def. Conrad Wiener (Osakis) by fall (5:18)

170: Jace Leabo (OTC) def. Dominic Strom (Osakis) by 6-3 decision

182: Wyatt Thorson OTC) def. Osakis by forfeit

195: Ramon Lopez-Moen (OTC) def. Osakis by forfeit

220: Nick Haugen (OTC) def. Jeran Baker (Osakis) by fall (1:12)

285: Double Forfeit