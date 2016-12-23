“I just think in that first half with their pressure, we kind of got lazy with some of our passes and then they picked them and turned them into transition points,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “We missed some shots, too, but I just think overall in the game, they got some offensive boards at key times and were able to put it back.”

Freshman Luke Imdieke converted a three-point play with seven minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half, but two Josh Fischer layups and two Mainstreeters layups gave Sauk Center a 21-16 lead.

With just under five minutes left in the half, DeWenter suffered a bad ankle injury. After several minutes, he was accompanied by a standing ovation of good luck as he was taken by a stretcher off the court. During the break, both teams went to the locker rooms before returning to the floor for a quick warm up prior to the game’s resumption.

“It’s a huge loss,” senior Zach Weir said. “He’s another great player where he can play in the post and be able to shoot threes too. His size is so helpful against these bigger guys. I was down against these bigger guys, and, I mean, it would be a whole heck of a lot different if he was down there helping us out because he can get those boards and box out a lot better.”

At the intermission, the Streaks found themselves at a 29-22 deficit, but they came out fast and scored the first seven points of the second half – Weir had a three-pointer a steal and a layup, while Jacob Jones added a layup of his own – to tie the game at 29-29 four minutes into the final 18.

“We just talked to our guys, kind of mind over matter,” Hoelscher said. “We have to be able to play the game and yeah, we want to keep Reid in our thoughts, but we still have to go out and grind. It was kind of a momentum thing, too. Zach got that steal right away. We were able to climb back in it, and I think guys just fed off that.”

The Mainstreeters scored the next eight points to make it 37-29 in their favor, and it was back-and-forth, fast-paced basketball from there until the buzzer.

With two minutes left, a Weir three-pointer brought Osakis within two, but Tanner Rieland hit a three to make it 48-43.

Rieland finished the game with 31 points, 24 more than their next leading scorer.

The biggest obstacle for the Silverstreaks was Sauk Centre’s size and Rieland’s shooting ability, according to Hoelscher.

“Against their size, it’s tough to just box them out,” he said. “You have to really push them outside the paint. So give them credit for being aggressive on the offensive glass. We lost Rieland a little bit on some screens, and he knocked down some big shots.

“So they did what they had to do, and they’re a great team.”

Osakis senior Ethan Chalmers hit the biggest shot of the night with 14 seconds left – a three-pointer than brought them to a 52-50 deficit to keep the game alive with 14 seconds left.

The Mainstreeters inbounded the ball to Rieland, hoping he’d go to the line, but the Silverstreaks double teamed him instead of fouling him. Just before he coughed the ball up to Osakis, the Sauk Centre coach called timeout on the sideline.

The Streaks sent Cade Neubert to the line with 13 seconds left, and he missed both free throws.

Osakis earned an offensive baseline inbound with 8.2 seconds left after a Sauk Centre player knocked the ball out of bounds.

Hoelscher called timeout, but Osakis couldn’t get a good shot off, and they turned the ball over. Rieland sunk two free throws to put the game out of reach, 54-50.

Weir led the Silverstreaks with 13 points, while Imdieke and Dan Savageau each had nine. John Boogaard tallied six points and eight rebounds.

“Coach was saying that (DeWenter) was talking when he was laying down (injured on the court), saying ‘win this game,’ and we did our best to come out and get it,” said Weir. “We just fell short, but we gave it our best.”

The Silverstreaks fall to 4-1 with the loss, but they have a long break to recuperate and fix any holes in their game before their Jan. 3 game against Minnewaska Area.

“The focus will be about getting healthy,” Hoelscher said. “Not only with Reid, but Ethan Chalmers hurt his tailbone and we’ve got some guys that are banged up. So we want to take this time to heal up.”

SAUK CENTRE 29 25 – 54

OSAKIS 22 28 – 50

OSAKIS TOTALS – FG – 19-43 (44%); 3PT FG – 7-17 (41%); FT – 5-6 (83%)

OSAKIS STATS – Zach Weir - 13 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 turnovers; Dan Savageau - 9 points, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Luke Imdieke - 9 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; John Boogaard - 6 points, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 turnovers; Josh Peterka - 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 turnover; Jacob Jones - 4 points, 4 assists, 1 block, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers; Ethan Chalmers - 3 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover; Reid DeWenter - 2 points, 1 steal. Riley Werven - 1 rebound.

SAUK CENTRE SCORING – Tanner Rieland 31; Isaiah Wesby 7; Cade Neubert 5; Simon Weller 4; Josh Fischer 4; Cole Deters 2; Alex Kowski 1.