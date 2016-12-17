Girls basketball: Osakis drains 12 threes in win over LPGE

Osakis shot 46 percent (31-of-67), including 12-of-27 from three. They added to their efficiency with an 8-for-9 night from the free throw line in another strong performance all around from this team.

“The girls played really well tonight,” Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. “We got off to a fast 12-2 start and never seemed to look back. We were able execute well offensively and get good transition baskets. It was nice to see the balanced scoring that we had, and we shot the ball well. Sharing the ball has been a point of emphasis so far this season and when you look at our assists, we had quite a few girls get into that column.”

The Silverstreaks had 21 assists on their 31 field goals. Four players finished in double figures as Kayla Sorenson led the way with 19 points, five steals, four assists and six rebounds. Lauren Savageau added 17 points, including five threes. She added six assists. Morgan Staloch had 17 points and Nicolle Klukken added 11.

The Thunder (3-3) had come into the night unbeaten in the Prairie Conference but had no answer for the Silverstreaks, who now are 2-0 and the only unbeaten team in the league. Osakis has outscored opponents by an average of 29 points per game through its five total wins.

“As a coaching staff, we are thrilled to see what this team can accomplish if they continue to work hard and get better each practice and game,” Kalpin said. “Overall, it was another great team win for our girls as all the girls contributed in a positive way to help get this win."

OSAKIS 49 33 – 82

LPGE 22 17 – 39

TOTALS – Osakis – FG – 31-67; Three-point FG – 12-27; FT – 8-9; Rebounds – 33; Assists – 21; Steals – 16; Turnovers – 10; LPGE – FG – 17-37; Three-point FG – 2-4; FT – 3-4; Rebounds – 21; Blocks – 5; Turnovers – 24

OSAKIS – Staloch – 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jordyn Stroup – 3 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Klukken – 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Savageau – 17 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Sorenson – 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals; Tianna Stanek – 2 assists; Jessica Gavin – 2 points; Madi Johanson – 2 rebounds; Alecia Kaelke – 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Corinne Collins – 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Sam Bray – 1 steal