"We had a good offensive night as we were able to get shots at the rim against their zone," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Royalton is going to surprise a lot of teams due to their athleticism and toughness. We were not able to get the turnovers we were expecting, and we had trouble finding Olson on defense."

The Silverstreaks started to distance themselves near the end of the first half. They led 37-29 and added 32 after the break. Zach Weir had 19 points, four assists and three steals, while John Boogaard added 16 points and eight rebounds. Reid DeWenter hit on 6-of-9 shots and had 14 points, while Ethan Chalmers chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"We were able to pull it together the end of the first half and that momentum carried us into the start of the second half," Hoelscher said. "Boogaard asserted himself in the post, while Zach and Reid hit some outside shots to stretch out the zone. Luke (Imdieke) and Ethan did a nice job of chasing Olson in the second half as it took Royalton out of its offensive flow."

It was the first conference game of the season for Osakis. The Silverstreaks are one of just two unbeaten teams in the Prairie Conference as Browerville-Eagle Valley sits at 2-0 after Thursday night.

Osakis has a week off now before hosting another good Section 6AA team in 3-1 Sauk Centre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

OSAKIS 37 32 - 69

ROYALTON 29 24 - 53

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 27-50; Three-point FG - 6-18; FT - 9-18; Assists - 15; Rebounds - 22; Steals - 8; Turnovers - 4

OSAKIS - Weir - 19 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Chalmers - 10 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Josh Peterka - 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Imdieke - 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 4 steals; Boogaard - 16 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 8 rebounds; Jacob Jones - 3 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; DeWenter - 14 points, 2 rebounds; Taylor Larson - 1 rebound