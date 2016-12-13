The Silverstreaks only deficit of the game was 3-2, which was quickly ousted by Lauren Savageau three-pointer. In the fifth minute of the game, Osakis stretched the lead to double-digits at 16-5, which allowed them to experiment on things in the offensive end that they’ve been working on in practice.

“Offensively, we tried some new stuff tonight,” Streaks head coach Pat Kalpin said. “In the first half, we were trying something we’ve (only) worked a couple days on. There were some things we were trying differently. It looked good at times and didn’t look great at times. (I was) Just trying to get us a little more aggressive to the basket and get to the free throw line, and I thought they did a good job of it.”

All of senior Morgan Staloch’s 13 points came in the first half, which helped Osakis to a 41-16 lead going into the intermission.

In the second half, the Silverstreaks focused on playing a tight half-court defense and slowing things down on offense, according to Kalpin.

“We were a little more patient on the offensive end, but that was because I wanted to take a little time off and work the ball and see if we could get some good looks that way too,” he said.

Everything worked as planned for Osakis, and they finished the game with a 65-30 win.

Center Alecia Kaelke, a senior, dominated the paint for the Silverstreaks, leading the team with 15 points.

“I think (our success came from) just moving the ball around looking for good inside passes,” senior guard Kayla Sorenson said. “I feel like our inside game was really solid tonight.”

Junior Lauren Savageau put up 12 points, Sorenson had nine and Nicolle Klukken added seven.

For the Royals, sophomore Morgan Wagner tallied seven points, while Jenna Carlson, Macey Petron and Allyson Waletski each had five.

Osakis looks to remain undefeated through Friday’s 7:30 home game against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

“Now, we’re focused on Long Prairie. We just need to go out there and work hard and not let up,” said Kaelke.

OSAKIS 65, ROYALTON 30

Osakis Scoring – Alecia Kaelke 15, Morgan Staloch 13, Lauren Savageau 12, Kayla Sorenson 9, Nicolle Klukken 7, Madisen Johanson 3, Samantha Bray 2, Tianna Stanek 2, Jordyn Stroup 2.

Royalton Scoring – Morgan Wagner 7, Jenna Carlson 5, Macey Petron 5, Allyson Waletski 5, Ashley Popp 4, Brooke Tschida 2, Emily Malikowski 2.