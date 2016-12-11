Wrestling: Osakis goes 1-1 in home triangular

“Holdingford went really well,” Silverstreaks head coach Joey Andreasen said. “Actually, in both matches they wrestled really well. We have a lot of inexperienced kids. Some of them didn’t necessarily get wins, but they saved us some points, and that was very valuable.”

Andreasen added that all of the Osakis wrestlers competed up to their standards and exceeded his expectations of them.

Against Holdingford, the Streaks won the 113 and 120 by forfeit to bring the score to 12-6. Then eighth grader Jacob Uhl grinded out a big pin in the 126 for an 18-6 lead.

Gage Zieske (138), Darrin Stoetzel (145), and Dominic Strom (170) each pinned their Holdingford opponents. Conrad Wiener (152) picked up a forfeited win, and Colton Waldvogel claimed a major decision at 160.

“Colton Waldvogel had another big match in the Holdingford match against a tough senior,” Andreasen said. “He ended up majoring him to get his bonus point, so that was kind of unexpected. We were hoping that he was going to win, but we certainly didn’t think that he’d get a bonus point for us.”

Holdingford won the last four weight classes, but Osakis’s work in the middle classes proved to be enough as they held onto a 46-33 win.

“I thought the Holdingford match would’ve been a little bit closer,” Andreasen said. “We picked up a few more wins than I was expecting, so I was excited about that.”

The Silverstreaks didn’t fare as well against Sauk Centre-Melrose.

SC-M won four out of the first five matchups against Osakis, when Zieske finally broke the trend with a 10-4 decision over state-ranked Jordan Winter. Then Stoetzel picked up his second pin of the day.

Logan Hartshorn, an Osakis sophomore, lost in an 8-5 decision to Luke Glasener in the 152 bout, while Waldvogel took the 160 by forfeit, and Strom pinned his second opponent for the second time of the day.

“Dominic Strom, at 170, has already won more matches this year than he won all last year, so we’re certainly excited about his performance,” said Andreasen.

Other than Glenn Seela’s 9-5 decision at 220, Sauk Centre-Melrose won the rest of the matchups and claimed a 43-27 win.

“The Sauk Centre Match, they just have a few too many options for us to combat,” Andreasen said. “Their depth kind of got to us. We didn’t have as many options as they did, and it showed at the end.”

The Silverstreaks compete next weekend in the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake, where there will be many teams at many different skill levels, according to Andreasen.

“It’s two long, long days of wrestling and awesome competition, so it’s going to be fun to see,” he said. “There’s a wide variety of talent there, so our kids at all levels, they might not win the tournament, but there’s opportunities for them to win matches.”