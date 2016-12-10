Osakis freshman Luke Imdieke fumbled a pass on the right wing on the final possession, but went to the floor to tip it over to senior John Boogaard near the free throw line. Boogaard saw a cutting DeWenter and sent a bounce pass up the lane that hit him in stride for a lay-in with about two seconds left.

The Falcons (3-1) didn’t get a shot off from there as Osakis celebrated a 3-0 start to the season.

“I saw Luke dive after the guy to knock it out of his hands,” DeWenter said. “I saw John get the ball from there, and I just screamed John’s name as loud as I could. I was wide open.”

DeWenter laid it off the backboard and watched as it bounced off the rim before falling in. Osakis went cold after leading 39-25 early in the second half. A 13-0 run allowed the Falcons to climb back in the game, but the Silverstreaks got buckets on three straight possessions from Boogaard, Jacob Jones and DeWenter to secure the win.

“We did just enough to do it,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “We told guys, we’ve been very fortunate shooting the last two nights. There are nights when we’re going to get cold, and we have to find ways to not settle for threes or for the long shots, try to get to the basket. We had a lot of open looks too. The ball just didn’t fall our way in the second half, but we gutted it out because of our defense.”

The Silverstreaks seldom play a 2-3 zone. They hadn’t even practiced it much all year, but they ran it effectively against the Falcons.

Hoelscher watched ACGC beat Paynesville 85-56 on Friday night. He talked to other coaches who had experience against the Falcons, and the message was the same - don’t let their big men beat you.

“They’re very solid with their three posts, so we wanted to pack it in,” Hoelscher said. “We said we have to let them shoot threes. When they get it, ball pressure. Make them make two or three before we make an adjustment.”

The Falcons had a couple inches on Osakis at almost every position with 6’5” seniors Erik Belgum and Gabe Eisenbacher and 6’4” center Adam Johnson. The Silverstreaks swarmed them when those three got it in the post, and didn’t let it get there a lot of times.

Osakis’ pressure at the top of the zone forced 18 steals. Jones, a 6’2” energizing guard for Osakis, unofficially had 13 of those to set a new school record.

“We’ll have to check that out,” Hoelscher said. “He’s such a good anticipator, and he’s so long and his hands are so quick. He usually leads us in deflections every game, and he’s just so smart at reading where the ball’s going to go. We’re very lucky to have him on our team. He creates a lot of havoc for other team’s guards.”

Osakis led 33-23 at the break. Boogaard was a big part of that with nine of his 15 points coming in the first 18 minutes. In addition to his game-winner, DeWenter hit a three out of timeout after ACGC had cut its deficit to just one midway through the second half.

DeWenter had 15 himself, while Josh Peterka and Jones chipped in six apiece. It all added up to a win over a Falcons team that was beating opponents by 18 points per contest coming into the day.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Boogaard said. “We’re 3-0. We beat Litchfield. We beat ACGC now. That kind of sends a scare into the other teams we play that it’s not the same Osakis team of the past. We’re here to play, and they have to bring their ‘A’ game when they play us.”

Players and coaches on this team believed they could do this coming into the season. They also knew they needed to prove it after going 10-17 a season ago.

“Our motto for this season is walk the walk,” Boogaard said. “This summer, there was a lot of hype and a lot of big expectations for us this season. We’ve come out and really kind of shut down the doubters. We’re really walking the walk.”

The Silverstreaks have some things they want to clean up. They have suffered offensive droughts in each of their last two wins after building big leads in the second half.

They led by more than 20 in a 57-50 win at Litchfield on Dec. 8. Osakis would prefer to not make it so tight in the end, but Saturday’s game is one they might have lost in recent years.

“It was teamwork,” Boogaard said. “You’re not going to win games one, two guys against five. It’s got to be five against five. That’s what we did tonight. There was a lot of ups and downs, but we pulled through. That’s all the matters.”

The Silverstreaks talked of being able to compete at the top of the Prairie Conference and against the good Class AA teams on their schedule before the season ever started. Through three games, they have proven that confidence was more than just preseason chatter.

“Ever since these seniors were in seventh grade there was a lot of hype with them,” Hoelscher said. “We told them, ‘There’s been a lot of expectations in the coaching staff and the community. They’re waiting for our program to explode.’ We’re getting there. Being 3-0 at the varsity level. The B-squad is 3-0; C-squad is 2-1, so we’re winning at all three levels right now. That’s what we’re loving.”

OSAKIS 33 20 - 53

ACGC 23 28 - 51

OSAKIS SCORING - Zach Weir - 4; Ethan Chalmers - 4; Peterka - 6; Imdieke - 3; Boogaard - 15; Jones - 6; DeWenter - 15

ACGC SCORING - Belgum - 5; Payton Kinzler - 4; Brendan Hedtke - 6; Jarren Kaddatz - 12; Johnson - 6; Eisenbacher - 12; Kobe Holtz - 6