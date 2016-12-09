Wrestling: Silverstreaks split at New London-Spicer Tri

The Silverstreaks fell behind the Trojans 18-6 after the 132 class, but quickly made up the deficit by winning the next seven matchups. Glen Seela (195), Dominic Strom (182) and Triston Stoetzel (145) each won by fall, while Colton Waldvogel (170) won a 4-3 decision and Gage Zieske (138) won by injury default. Logan Hartshorn won at 160 via forfeit.

Ortonville won the 220 and the heavyweight, but the damage was done. Osakis took the match, 42-30.

The loss to New London-Spicer was a heartbreaker, as Osakis lost by just two points.

After losing the first two classes, Isaac Mattson got the Silverstreaks on the board with a 10-4 decision to make it 12-3.

Then the Wildcats claimed two more pins, and Stoetzel got one back at 138 to bring the score to 24-9. Zieske closed the gap further when NL-S forfeited the 145 matchup.

Hartshorn and Baker each pinned their opponents, Waldvogel won by major decision and Stanley Niblett won the heavyweight by forfeit.

But it wasn't enough to complete the comeback, as the Wildcats' Nathan Thein pinned Stoetzel and Josh Soine pinned Strom to total 39 points to Osakis's 37.

The Silverstreaks are back on the mat at 5 p.m. tonight for their home triangular with Holdingford and Melrose Area.