"A great win for our team tonight," Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. "Staples is a very good basketball team, and I thought our girls played a really good game, especially on the offensive end. There was a stretch in the first half where we were up one point and then we went on a 12-0 run; four threes by Kayla Sorenson and Lauren Savageau. More importantly, we were able to get defensive stops to get the lead."

Osakis shot 51 percent (26-of-51) and a torrid 12-of-25 (48 percent) from three. In turn, they held the Cardinals to just 4-of-19 shooting from three and 33 percent overall (19-of-58).

"The story of the game was our ability to hit shots throughout the game and execute offensively," Kalpin said. "We had 23 assists on 26 field goals. That stat shows me that we are sharing the ball."

It showed up in the scorebook, too. Sorenson led three players in double figures with 24 points to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Alecia Kaelke added 17 points and nine rebounds in the post, while Savageau added 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. Morgan Staloch chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and sophomore Jordyn Stroup had five points.

"Individually, both Lauren and Kayla got us going in the first half," Kalpin said. "The second half, we were able to feed the ball inside to Alecia Kaelke, as well as Morgan Staloch and Jordyn Stroup hitting some shots. It was nice to see different girls hit shots."

Osakis will take its 3-0 record into another home game on Tuesday against Prairie Conference foe Royalton (0-3).

OSAKIS 35 38 - 73

STAPLES-MOTLEY 22 26 - 48

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 26-51; Three-point FG - 12-25; FT - 9-18; Rebounds - 34; Assists - 23; Steals - 5; Blocks - 4; Turnovers - 13; Staples-Motley - FG - 19-58; Three-point FG - 4-19; FT - 6-8; Rebounds - 36; Turnovers - 18

OSAKIS - Staloch - 8 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Stroup - 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Nicolle Klukken - 1 point, 2 rebounds; Savageau - 15 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists; Sorenson - 24 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals; Bree Timmerman - 1 rebound; Madi Johanson - 2 points, 1 rebound; Kaelke - 17 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks

STAPLES-MOTLEY SCORING - Kelsie Weite - 4; Ashley Smith - 3; Alix Peterson - 9; Sam Schmipp - 6; Emma Gerard - 2; Kaitlyn Longworth - 2; Claire Wolhowe - 14; Amber Robben - 8