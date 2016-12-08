Boys basketball: Osakis improves to 2-0 at Litchfield

The Dragons (1-1) had no answer for the Silverstreaks (2-0) in the first half. Osakis led 34-16 at the break. That held up despite Litchfield outscoring the Silverstreaks 34-23 over the final 18 minutes.

"Great playoff atmosphere for our guys tonight that will make us better down the stretch," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "We had an excellent first half as we shot well from the outside and found some cutters going to the basket. Our defense is what won us the game. The first half as well, as we limited them to one shot, we got some deflections, and we had great communication on stopping their star players."

Senior guard Zach Weir put up his second straight game with at least 20 points after hitting 4-of-8 threes. Weir finished with 23 points to go along with four steals. Reid DeWenter added 10 points, while John Boogaard finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals and Ethan Chalmers had eight points and six rebounds.

"We gave up some good looks the second half and were careless with the ball down the stretch, which allowed them to get back in it," Hoelscher said. "We made some timely free throws when we needed to and guys stepped up. Ethan Chalmers and Luke Imdieke played great for us as they filled in some roles as players were hurt. Zach continued to shoot the ball well and other guys chipped in. It was a great team win."

The Silverstreaks will open up the home portion of their schedule this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. game against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (2-0).

LITCHFIELD 16 34 - 50

OSAKIS 34 23 - 57

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 18-42; Three-point FG - 7-18; FT - 14-27; Assists - 14; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 25; Steals - 12; Turnovers - 10

OSAKIS - Weir - 23 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 4 steals; Chalmers - 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Josh Peterka - 2 points, 5 rebounds; Imdieke - 3 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound; Boogaard - 8 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Jacob Jones - 3 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; DeWenter - 10 points, 1 rebound