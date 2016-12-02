Boys basketball: Osakis runs past Jaguars in road opener

Osakis ran all over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a 67-33 road win on Thursday night. The Silverstreaks put up 41 points in the first half to build a 19-point lead. They never looked back from there.

"We started the game out hot with our outside shooting," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Zach (Weir) was able to get in a groove from behind the arc, and (John) Boogaard was able to assert himself around the rim. We did a nice job pushing the tempo and attacking the rim and finding shooters when the defense collapsed."

Osakis shot 57 percent for the game (27-of-47). Weir was 9-of-15, including 5-of-8 from three, on his way to a team-high 23 points. He added seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Boogaard chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Fellow senior Jacob Jones also had eight points, four assists, two blocks, four rebounds and two steals.

"We also did a nice job limiting second-chance opportunities and turning those into transition baskets," Hoelscher said. "It was a great night overall for our program as we won at every level. We saw the strides in our players that we were hoping to see as they transitioned from last year to this year."

Osakis will have a week off between games to prepare for another road test at Litchfield (1-0) on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. The Silverstreaks will host their first home game against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

OSAKIS 41 26 - 67

BBE 22 11 - 33

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 27-47; Three-point FG - 8-14; FT - 5-11; Assists - 15; Blocks - 3; Rebounds - 29; Steals - 12; Turnovers - 14

OSAKIS - Max Schwartz - 1 rebound; Weir - 23 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; RJ Dykema - 1 rebound; Ethan Chalmers - 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Daniel Savageau - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Josh Peterka - 6 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Matthews - 1 steal; Boogaard - 16 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Jones - 8 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Riley Werven - 1 rebound; Reid DeWenter - 5 points, 1 assist