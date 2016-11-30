Girls basketball: Osakis runs past Benson in opener

The Osakis defense stymied Benson, holding the Braves to six points in the first half on the way to a 35-6 lead. The Silverstreaks held Benson to 10-of-48 shooting (21 percent) on the night, while hitting on 40 percent (22-of-55) of its own field goals.

The Braves had 20 turnovers as Osakis turned those into 20 points in transition.

"This was a nice first win of the season for our team," Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. "I felt that we played with great energy and were able to get off to a fast start. Defensively, we were able to create turnovers in the full court and turn those into points on the offensive end. Offensively, we took good shots throughout the game and took care of the ball. A few possessions we were a little impatient, but that'll come to us as we play more together."

Lauren Savageau had 22 points to lead all scorers. The junior guard added four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior post Alecia Kaelke finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Morgan Staloch chipped in eight points, four rebounds and four steals, and Kayla Sorenson had eight points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Amanda Nissen led the Braves as their only player in double figures with 11.

"It was nice to see all the girls contribute, with a couple getting their first extensive varsity experience in Jordyn Stroup and Madisen Johanson," Kalpin said. "Our starting five, Lauren Savageau, Kayla Sorenson, Morgan Staloch, Nicolle Klukken and Alecia Kaelke, did a great job of setting the pace early on both ends of the court."

The Silverstreaks will get right back at it with a big early-season road test at Albany on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies are 1-0 after beating Class 3A's Fergus Falls 50-41 on Tuesday.

"This team has a ways to go, but they have the ability to collectively become a great team," Kalpin said. "We just need to continue to work hard together."

OSAKIS 35 29 - 64

BENSON 6 24 - 30

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 22-55; Three-point FG - 3-16; FT - 17-26; Assists - 14; Steals - 16; Blocks - 3; Turnovers - 9; Benson - FG - 10-48; Three-point FG - 5-14; FT - 5-10; Turnovers - 20

OSAKIS - Staloch - 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 1 block; Stroup - 1 assist; Nicolle Klukken - 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Savageau - 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Sorenson - 8 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Bree Timmerman - 1 point; Johanson - 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block; Kaelke - 16 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block

BENSON SCORING - Megan Amundson - 4; Courtney McNeill - 2; Nissen - 11; Danielle Himley - 2; Presley Gonnerman - 3; Grace Lee - 3; Victoria Pagel - 2; Claire Ricard - 3