Osakis basketball looks to reach new heights

Last year's 10-win season and 6-8 mark in the Prairie Conference was a nice jump. Now he has the bulk of that roster back and some younger players he feels can help out. It all adds up to where Hoelscher feels this program is ready to take another leap forward this winter.

"I absolutely think we are," he said. "When we look at who's coming back, all of our stat fillers — points, rebounds, steals, assists — all those guys are coming back. Our younger guys are getting older, more mature. We feel confident running about eight, nine, 10 guys in each game. We think conference-wise that we should be up there and being able to compete against some of those AA schools. We're excited about this season."

Senior post John Boogaard can remember what it was like being one of those younger players. He and some others were cast into varsity roles as freshmen with a lack of depth in the junior and senior class. After a few years of experience, it's a whole different feeling this season for a group of five returning senior letter winners.

"It's a lot better than years past," Boogaard said. "I think we're a lot more energetic. Really high expectations for this season, just because we have guys who have been playing three, four years now at the varsity level. We're long, we're tall, athletic, so it's looking like it's going to be a good year."

Hoelscher finally likes the depth he has at his disposal on the varsity level. Osakis scrimmaged toward the end of its first practice of the season on Nov. 21 and shuffled in three teams of five as they got up and down the court.

"I love their ability to compete," Hoelscher said. "We have a lot of guys who are right there together skill wise, so it's fun to see them get after it on the court and in the drills. We're very pleased with what day one brought."

Zach Weir (G), Ethan Chalmers (Wing), Jacob Jones (G) and RJ Dykema (G) join Boogaard as the five senior letter winners back on the roster. Junior wing players Josh Peterka and Reid DeWenter are also back as letter winners.

That depth in the top two classes help the Silverstreaks look the part of a team that can physically compete at the varsity level. Hoelscher says they still don't have that 6-foot 6-inch player that can make things easier in the post, so they will do what they can to speed up the pace to play into their favor.

"We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball," Hoelscher said. "We have guys who are very versatile who can post up, they can guard a guard, they can play outside on the perimeter. We are hoping to push, push, push tempo every single possession."

Junior post Riley Werven and freshmen guards Daniel Savageau and Luke Imdieke also look to fight for playing time. Having talented young players like that who can push the upperclassmen but don't have to serve as primary starters right off the bat is a luxury the program hasn't had for a while.

"We've got to stay together and play as a team," Jones said of the key to success this year. "Have confidence in each other, pass the ball, have faith and have fun. We most definitely can compete with (teams in the conference). They've lost some seniors, and we have a lot. Our team is strong. We're just going to play as a family and do what we do."

Boogaard said success won't necessarily be based on wins and losses.

"It's how we play together, how we're passing the ball and cutting down on turnovers, fouls, all of that," he said. "We need to play as a team and get that chemistry. It would be nice if we could be up toward the top of the conference again, but our main goal is to play as a team."

The belief is that if they do that, more wins will come. Osakis inched its way toward the middle of the pack in the Prairie Conference last season. Hoelscher believes they have the pieces to jump into the top tier this winter.

That means a better overall record and better positioning come section tournament time. The 6AA field has produced the last two state champions in Braham and Melrose. It won't be easy, but the Silverstreaks believe they are better equipped to handle some of the good teams the section will throw at them in March.

"Holdingford is going to be tough, Melrose will be good, Albany is still good," Hoelscher said. "We feel we could fight for a home playoff game this year. On the other side, you have St. Cloud Cathedral, who is probably the favorite to come out of our section. Again, it's stacked, but we feel with our guys that we can compete, hopefully find a way to get that three, four seed to get a home playoff game. That would be huge for our program and community."