Football: Osakis seniors set a new standard

The Silverstreaks had been in that category in recent years — regular seasons of around .500 only to fall victim to powerful teams in the Class AA playoffs. This group, led by a core of 16 seniors, wanted something more this fall.

"At the beginning of the season, we talked about changing the culture," senior Glenn Seela said after a loss to Eden Valley-Watkins in Saturday's section title game. "We want to have a winning culture where people want to show up and expect greatness and expect to win. I think that's what we did, and it will show for years to come."

That meant more with how this group conducted themselves off the field than on. Head coach Bill Infanger has long talked about the off-season being when teams make or break their season. It starts by getting in the weight room so the players can stand up to the physical demands of going against what are often bigger schools in AA.

"I think the biggest impact they had is that they wanted more," Infanger said of these seniors. "I think they looked at what we had done in the past and how many guys we had involved in the summer program in the weight room. As a group, they got bodies in there and they worked together. They weren't going to accept what happened in the past as far as commitment. They committed more than any team had before them. We ended up with a deeper football team than we had in a long time, and a stronger, more physical football team than we'd had in awhile."

This team will ultimately be remembered as the one that went to the program's first Class AA section championship game. The Silverstreaks jumped from a 4-5 team in 2015 to 8-3 this fall. They won a share of the Midwest (Blue) district championship with Ottertail Central after both teams went 5-1 in league play.

The seniors hugged each other on the sidelines at St. Cloud State University after the 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Saturday. Most shed some tears as the season came to an end.

Seela said he was sad the run was over, but his greatest emotion after the game was one of pride. He was proud of everyone on a team that did what they set out to do this season — that's go to another level with this program.

It's something the seniors hope translates to the underclassmen. That's what they will find out in the coming months as Osakis tries to put together the makings of another nice season next fall.

"I think a lot falls on our juniors, sophomores and freshmen — the guys who were along for this ride and how they react to it," Infanger said. "We really hope that they learn from the example that these seniors set, and that when we start our weight program up here in a couple weeks that there will be a whole bunch of bodies in the weight room. That's when I'll know if they were paying attention and if they learned from these guys. Hopefully they did. This was a great group of leaders. They set a great example and we can all learn from it. Hopefully it can grow our program in the future."