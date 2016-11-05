The junior defensive back/wide receiver from fourth-ranked Eden Valley-Watkins intercepted a Zach Weir pass and returned it down to near the Osakis 20-yard line. A few plays later, Schindler ran in the 8-yard touchdown to take a quick lead. It was part of a 28-point first quarter that led to a 41-7 win that cemented the Eagles’ spot in the state tournament.

“We’re not a come-from-behind football team,” Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. “For them to get out to that big lead was huge and really the story of the game. It just took us too long to catch up to the speed of this game and the speed of their position players, which we were a little bit worried about.”

Schindler, listed at 5’10” and 165 pounds, played much bigger than his measurables. He added a 57-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass and got his second interception in the end zone to keep Josh Peterka from putting Osakis on the board in the second quarter.

“I had a lot more edge coming off not a great game last week,” Schindler said. “I kind of wanted to get going right away. In playoffs, you set the tone right away, that’s a big advantage. We just went out there with a fire and played well.”

The Eagles’ senior quarterback, Reese Jansen, also carried the torch. He connected on five touchdown passes of 57, 32, 14, 59 and 60 yards. Two of those went to senior Greg Lux. Jansen’s final score of the day came after he scrambled to elude pressure and found Lux on a 60-yard deep ball down the left sideline.

“I don’t know where we’d be if we didn’t have him,” Schindler said of Jansen. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. He works hard. He’s got the best attitude on the team. He’s a great captain. We wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Infanger said Schindler and Jansen both stood out on tape. The Eagles’ array of skill position players around a sturdy offensive line has allowed them to put up 41 points per game, the best of any team in their district this season.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full with their quarterback and their skill players,” Infanger said. “There’s a lot of speed and a lot of height and athleticism in that group. Our game plan was to play aggressive with them and put pressure on their quarterback. You have to give credit to their offensive line. They didn’t let us get to their quarterback. Those receivers made plays all day and (Jansen) is an accurate passer, and he just kind of picked us apart.”

Osakis had trouble moving the ball against an Eagles’ defense that was allowing just 14.2 points per game coming into the day. Senior Glenn Seela got the Silverstreaks’ only touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run that made it 41-7.

Seela pointed to the play of Eagles’ 210-pound senior Jacob Streit as a reason for why the run game was so hard to come by on Saturday. Streit does a little of everything for the Eagles - playing defensive end, wide receiver and even kicking five PATs.

Osakis also had the challenge of trying to replace junior 1,000-yard back Colton Waldvogel after he was lost to injury in the first half, which hurt any hopes of a comeback.

“They knew what we like to do,” Seela said. “(Streit) is an incredible defensive end. He really stopped our outside run game, which we rely heavily on. When we lost Colton, who’s a great player, that set us back. Then we had just the inside run game, and it’s hard to do it with just the inside run game.”

The Silverstreaks ended the season 8-3 and with their program’s first Class AA section championship appearance. That’s what players and coaches looked at as the 16 seniors on the team gathered with Infanger for a message about how they helped shape this season.

“I’m proud,” Seela said. “I’m proud of all these guys have given me, from the ninth graders to the seniors I’ve been playing with since seventh grade. I’m proud, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for us. Of course I don’t want to be done, but I’m proud of these guys.”

Infanger has praised what this senior class has meant for Osakis football all season, and nothing changed after the final game on Saturday.

“It’s not about this game,” Infanger said. “It’s about the whole season and giving compliments to this senior class and what they were able to do to change the culture. I’m so proud of that group and this team this year and how they overcame the mental hurdles we had in front of us.”

Those seniors wiped tears from their eyes as they hugged each other for the last time on a football field at St. Cloud State University. As much as they will remember the eight wins, they will remember the lessons that came along with those in a memorable fall season.

“I learned how to lead, and I learned how to be a better man from coach Infanger and coach (Chris) Stroup and all these guys,” Seela said. “It made me more than a football player. It made me a better man.”

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 28 0 13 0 - 41

OSAKIS 0 0 0 7 - 7

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - EV-W - Schindler 8-yard run; Jacob Streit PAT; EV-W - Jansen 32-yard pass to Jamison Kuechle; Streit PAT; EV-W - Jansen 57-yard pass to Schindler; Streit PAT; EV-W - Jansen 14-yard pass to Greg Lux; Streit PAT

SECOND QUARTER - No scoring

THIRD QUARTER - EV-W - Jansen 59-yard pass to Streit; Missed PAT; EV-W - Jansen 60-yard pass to Lux; Streit PAT

FOURTH QUARTER - Osakis - G. Seela 3-yard run; Reid DeWenter PAT