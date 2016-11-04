In no surprise, Osakis' section title opponent will be one of the top Class 2A programs in the state in top seed and fourth ranked Eden Valley-Watkins, on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 at St. Cloud State University's Husky Stadium.

"They are very athletic and have good team speed," Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said on the Eagles (8-1). "Out of the gun they like to spread teams out with their skill-position players and they run a good mix of pass and run out of it. They are a unique team to prepare for because they have so many weapons on offense."

Eden Valley-Watkins boasts wins of 35 points or more in its past four contests, most recently with a commanding 63-26 result over four-seed Sauk Centre last Saturday.

In Osakis' first-ever appearance in the 5AA championship, Infanger remains confident while cognizant of the challenge Saturday's adversary presents.

"We think we have a talented team as well and we know we provide challenges for our opponents," Infanger stated. "We feel like we have been getting better and better each week, especially through the second half of the season, and have gained a lot of confidence from that. "We just tell them to appreciate the fact that they are playing a good team this weekend, but we are going to have confidence in ourselves and in each other and go into it expecting to succeed."

The Eagles, making their first section title showing since 2010, feature senior dual-threat quarterback Reese Jansen at the helm of the offense. EV-W scored on each of its possessions until its semifinal bout was out of reach in the third quarter, racking up 594 yards of offense.

Senior running back Markell York-Ramirez led the Eagles with 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in the win, but head coach Jon Thielen also utilizes a pair of juniors in Matt Schindler and Jamison Kuechle in slot-back roles.

"(Jansen) runs well and throws well," Infanger said. "They have very athletic looking slot backs in (Schindler and Kuechle) that they like to throw to and run the ball with.

"These two are some of the more athletic backs we have seen this year. We will have to have great team pursuit to the ball and bring a lot of both hustle and discipline to the tackle."

For Infanger and his 16-man senior class to make their first state tournament, containing EV-W's multi-faceted offense will be a priority. While Saturday has the team's complete and total fixation, 2016 serves as a reminder on a model for continued success down the road.

"It's hard to look back right now, as we are so focused on this week," Infanger said, "But I would say the most impressive and memorable thing has been this team's ability to overcome mental hurdles and accomplish things that we haven't done in recent years."