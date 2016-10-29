The Silverstreaks (8-2) had to go through a perennially-tough team in Paynesville Area to secure their spot in their first Section 5AA title game. Osakis did it with a final scoring drive in the fourth quarter that led to a 28-20 win.

“There’s a huge confidence boost in accomplishing that,” Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. “All of a sudden you get out of ‘A’ and moved to ‘AA’ and there’s a lot of doubt in kids’ minds, wondering if we can do it. We’ve had some tough playoff losses over the years. For our kids to finally get here and do it against a really good team like Paynesville gives us a lot of confidence that I don’t think we’ve had before.”

The Silverstreaks put together a 67-yard drive on their final offensive possession in a 20-20 game in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Zach Weir capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:03 left, but it was big plays before that that led to the score.

Weir hit sophomore Jarret Seela on a 3rd-and-7 to extend the drive near midfield.

“We put John Boogaard out as another receiver just to get another taller guy out there,” Weir said. “I checked over to try to look off the safeties, but none of them looked out and Jarret just had a nice seam there that I could zing it in there.”

Later in the drive on a 4th-and-8 in Paynesville territory, Colton Waldvogel took the handoff and burst down the right side for a first down that took the wind out of the Bulldogs’ sail.

“It was all or nothing,” Weir said of the go-ahead drive. “It was going 100 percent and making sure we do our job to get down there and score that touchdown to get this win.”

Osakis still had a job to do on defense. The Bulldogs (4-6) took over on their own 38 and got it all the way down to the Osakis 27 with seven seconds left.

The ball was snapped over quarterback Max Weidner’s head on their last play. He recovered it and scrambled to dodge some initial pressure, but Osakis senior Jeff Piekarski got to him for the sack as the last second ticked off the clock.

“I saw him and he took off and went around a couple of our linemen,” Piekarski said. “I got a clean shot at him and knew the clock was getting down there. With the game on the line like that, you just have to make the play. The whole team stood together today all the way through the whole game.”

The Silverstreaks led 14-6 in the first half after touchdowns by Weir on a 1-yard run and from four yards out by senior Gage Larson. That’s how they went to the half, but Paynesville started asserting itself in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs found success in their ground game after a 50-yard touchdown run by senior Gavin Stanger on their first drive of the second half. Paynesville’s defense got the ball right back to its offense, and the Bulldogs scored again on a 9-yard run by Weidner. That gave them their first lead at 20-14.

“You have to give their coaches credit and their players credit,” Infanger said. “They came out after the half and put two quick ones on us.”

It looked like it might be three straight scores after Osakis had to punt again on its ensuing drive. The Bulldogs were near the 50-yard line when a fumble on a wet and rainy day gave the Silverstreaks the ball back at the 47. Three plays later, Larson got the ball on a misdirection and broke toward the right sideline. That’s exactly where they wanted him as he used his speed to go 45 yards for the tying score.

“To me, that was the play of the game,” Infanger said. “Paynesville had a ton of momentum. Between the fumble recovery and to have that big play right after that, it got us back in the game mentally and emotionally.”

The Bulldogs never gained any momentum after that. Both defenses stood tall before Osakis put together the final scoring drive in the closing minutes.

The Silverstreaks had a confidence about them all season with a group of 16 seniors to lean on. They won a share of the district title after a 6-2 regular season, but they knew they needed to go out and prove they could make a run in the AA playoffs.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Piekarski said. “It’s great for us seniors who stuck together as a family since seventh grade. We have a big group like this to show the younger kids what it’s like and kind of be leaders for the team.”

Infanger wants his kids to be proud of what they have already accomplished, but not be satisfied. Osakis has another game to play for an even bigger prize on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at St. Cloud State University. Top-seeded and fourth-ranked Eden Valley-Watkins (8-1) will be waiting for them after beating Sauk Centre 63-26 on Saturday.

“Confidence is really high right now,” Infanger said. “All we’re going to expect is for the guys to just keep raising the bar. Not coast at this point, but keep working harder than we have and stay hungry. Don’t be satisfied with going to the section championship game. Work hard and want it. That’s what our theme is going to be this week.”

