Next up for the surging Silverstreaks (7-2) is Paynesville Area, the No. 3 team in the section field, on Saturday afternoon at 2 in Osakis.

"To be honest, we know very little about Paynesville," Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said after Tuesday's win. "I haven't seen them on film at all, so we'll hopefully get two films on them tonight and get after it tomorrow to watch them with the team in the afternoon. Then we'll hit the field and really practice hard on Thursday and Friday to get ready for those guys."

The Bulldogs (4-5) advanced to Saturday's section semifinal with a 42-14 win over Minnewaska (2-7) at home in the first round.

While Osakis and Paynesville share no common opponents from the regular season, top seed Eden Valley-Watkins (7-1), the No. 4 Class 2A team in the final AP polls, earned a first-round bye and will square off with No. 4 seed Sauk Centre (4-5) in the top half of the bracket tomorrow afternoon.

"I expect a good game," junior 1,000-yard rusher Colton Waldvogel said on Osakis' matchup. "It's not going to be easy, but we just have to come out like we did tonight and execute right away to get a lead."

The 5AA championship will be held at St. Cloud State University on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Two wins from a state berth, Osakis' deep senior class is hungry for another game.

"I think most of these seniors have only won one playoff game before. We got beat last year (by Sauk Centre) and beat Long Prairie the year before that in the first round, so for them to even get this far is exciting," Infanger explained. "It's a little bit of a new experience for a lot of these kids. You've got a chance here to win this game and then go to a section championship game and play on turf at St. Cloud State. That's what our seniors have really set their sights on, rolling deep into the playoffs, so we are excited."