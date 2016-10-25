The No. 2 seed Osakis (7-2) advances to Saturday afternoon’s section semifinal, facing No. 3 Paynesville, which defeated No. 6 Minnewaska 42-14, in Osakis at 2.

“I really couldn’t be happier. I really felt like the defense came out again and helped us set the tone,” Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. “Our offense and defense together have really been sharp the first half in the last three games, coming out and getting out to big leads right away.”

Colton Waldvogel took the initiative with 4:04 remaining in the opening quarter, as the junior back eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season early Tuesday, slicing through the line on a 77-yard sprint to break the draw.

Benson senior Max Peterson took the ensuing kickoff up to midfield, but sophomore Jarret Seela hauled in his first of two interceptions off senior quarterback Layton Connelly in front of the Osakis sideline at the 50 to get the ball right back.

“We were in a Cover 2, so I was just sitting back and reading and I just watched the quarterback’s eyes,” Seela, a backer who slips into safety coverage in pass protection, said. “I saw him lock on to one (receiver); he overthrew him and let the ball slip through his hands.”

Waldvogel picked up where he left off, breaking to the left for a 35-yard touchdown run, punctuated with a two-point conversion plunge by senior quarterback Zach Weir to go up 14-0 on the Braves (1-8).

After the Silverstreaks held firm on defense for a three and out, the Braves’ punter mishandled the wet ball, supplying Osakis with the ball deep at the Benson 25 as his knee skimmed the grass.

Osakis closed the quarter with a goal-line score, before Seela handed the offense back possession immediately with a pick at 10:34 in the second.

Weir opened the playbook up on Osakis’ following drive, finding junior Josh Peterka in the corner of the end zone on a 20-yard ball to extend the lead to 28-0.

The Braves awoke midway through the quarter, forcing an Osakis fumble at midfield before senior back Brett Sulier escaped for a 45-yard score through the right side for the final points of the half. However, it was Waldvogel again with the answer right out of the break, fighting through three tackles on a rumbling run of 55 yards at 11:12 in the third to go back up 35-6.

“It’s pretty fun; I’m just thankful for my line and my lead blockers," Waldvogel said. “It was a different feel (than last week) since these guys had a lot more spirit. They came to play and we just executed.”

Larson got his opportunity to show off the burners four minutes later, turning on the gas on a 49-yard breakaway for Osakis’ sixth touchdown of the night.

While Waldvogel finished the night near 200 yards on the ground, Larson also narrowed in on the 1,000 mark for the season – aiming to join his backfield counterpart with 147 yards needed entering 5AA play.

“We’ve never had that before with two (backs) get to 1,000. Brian Thorstad was the last 1,000-yard rusher we had four years ago,” Infanger explained. “To have one is a big deal, especially only nine games in, but to potentially have two of them says a lot about those two and the kind of athletes they are and how well the O-line is doing.”

Benson junior Aaron Zosel scored on a 30-yard run with 5:13 left in the third, but Weir allowed Osakis to use running time in the final quarter on a four-yard scoring keeper with just less than two minutes left in the third to go back ahead 35 points.

“You can see what they do for the team; they give us motivational talks before the game and tell us what we need to know to win the game,” Seela said on the 16-man senior class of 2016. “It just sets the tone from the first snap of the ball for the rest of the game. I’ll hate to see them go, so let’s finish this year up strong.”

OSAKIS 22 6 19 7 – 54

BENSON 0 6 6 0 – 12

SCORING PLAYS – FIRST QUARTER – Osakis – Waldvogel 77-yard run; Osakis – Waldvogel 35-yard run; Weir 2-point conversion run; Osakis – 1-yard run; Weir 2-point conversion run

SECOND QUARTER – Osakis – Peterka 20-yard reception from Weir; Benson – Sulier 45-yard run

THIRD QUARTER – Osakis – Waldvogel 55-yard run; Reid DeWenter PAT good; Osakis – Larson 49-yard run; Benson – Zosel 30-yard run; Osakis – Weir 4-yard run

FOURTH QUARTER – Weir 1-yard run; DeWenter PAT good