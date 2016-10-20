5AA football: Osakis to face Benson in section quarterfinals

The Silverstreaks will host the No. 7 seed Benson (1-7) on Tuesday night at 7. The winner of Tuesday's game will face either No. 3 Paynesville Area (3-5) or No. 6 Minnewaska (2-6) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the higher seed.

The winner of next Saturday's semifinal will play in the section championship on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Cloud State University.

Top seed Eden Valley-Watkins (7-1) earned a quarterfinal bye, and will take on the winner of No. 4 Sauk Centre (3-5) and No. 5 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4-4) on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the top half of the section bracket.