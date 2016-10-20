Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    5AA football: Osakis to face Benson in section quarterfinals

    By Will Benson Today at 11:41 a.m.

    The Osakis football team earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA tournament after finishing the regular season with a co-district championship and a 6-2 overall record.

    The Silverstreaks will host the No. 7 seed Benson (1-7) on Tuesday night at 7. The winner of Tuesday's game will face either No. 3 Paynesville Area (3-5) or No. 6 Minnewaska (2-6) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the higher seed. 

    The winner of next Saturday's semifinal will play in the section championship on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Cloud State University.

    Top seed Eden Valley-Watkins (7-1) earned a quarterfinal bye, and will take on the winner of No. 4 Sauk Centre (3-5) and No. 5 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4-4) on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the top half of the section bracket.

    Explore related topics:sportsSilverstreaks
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness