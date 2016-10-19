It took only two plays from scrimmage on Osakis' (6-2) opening drive to score, indicative of the first-half dominance as a whole, coasting to a 47-14 win on Parents and Senior Night over the Thunder (0-8).

"I was really excited with the way we started, coming out scoring on our first three or four drives. It was an explosive start to the game and got everybody fired up on our sideline," head coach Bill Infanger said. "What we talked about before this game was that when the league gives us our eight-game schedule, the only thing you can really accomplish is get the district championship and earn a couple of home playoff games. We had that opportunity tonight and knew if we won this game, both of those things would be in hand."

Gage Larson escaped out the backfield for a score to the outside to begin the night. Colton Waldvogel followed suit after Osakis regained possession, finding a crease for a 12-yard touchdown run to go up 12-0.

"There was a lot of good blocking by our line and I give a lot of the credit to them," Waldvogel said. "We wouldn't be able to do anything without them. We don't have the biggest guys, but we have athletes."

Darrin Stoetzel broke free on the next drive for 38 yards after a Larson first down, finally getting pulled down at the LPGE 2. The Thunder defense forced Osakis backwards on two-straight plays, but another senior in Logan Wolf slipped free for six on third and nine, extending the lead to 18-0.

LPGE fumbled on its subsequent drive, setting the Silverstreaks up deep in Thunder territory, before Zach Weir connected with fellow senior John Boogaard on a touchdown toss of 26 yards.

"I couldn't be more proud of those seniors," Infanger said. "That leadership that those 16 guys have provided for us and the attitude they bring to the field every day has been great all year. I give them all the credit in the world."

The ground attack had been churning out steady production throughout the opening quarter, but Osakis exploded for a pair of long runs to close the first and open the second.

Larson used his perimeter speed to carve off a 53-yard dash up the right sideline as time expired in the first, before Waldvogel cracked open the second with a 48-yard run — bursting through the middle untouched to set up a staggering cutback near the 20, leaving a trail of defenders in his wake.

"I think it's really cool to be out here with my brothers," Waldvogel said. "Getting that district win; it's a lot of fun and I wouldn't want to share it with any other team."

Senior back RJ Dykema was quick off the bench to make the most of his time in action, taking a misdirection 50 yards down to the edge of the red zone. Brady Berberich then took a quarterback keeper inside the LPGE 10, capped by a seven-yard Dykema dash to put Osakis up 47 points late in the half.

"Guys who are normally role players for us, but definitely important members of our team, got a chance to carry the ball tonight like RJ and Max (Schwartz) who usually getting a little bit of time of defense and play some special teams. They got a lot of carries tonight and it was fun to see those guys get the big runs. You couldn't ask for a better way to have a Parent's Night than for it to go like that."

LPGE matched its season-high in scoring with 14 points, matched in Week Two in a road loss at Wadena-Deer Creek.

Dain Holmquist scored the first Thunder touchdown on the defensive end, wrestling a strip 10 yards from the Osakis goal line in a limited action third quarter. LPGE added its second score on a 40-yard run by Sam Olson off a setup block by Sam Byers early in the fourth.

For guys like Dykema, taking advantage of an opportunity in the final moments of a high school career means the world. For Osakis, positioned as the No. 2 seed in its playoff opener at home on Tuesday night at 7, each game now becomes the season.

"It's so cool to get runs like that your senior year and it's all thanks to our line and everybody who is lead blocking for us," Dykema said. "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity and we're just really making the most of it so far this year. Hopefully we can keep that trend going."

OSAKIS 33 14 0 0 — 47

LPGE 0 0 7 7 — 14

SCORING PLAYS — FIRST QUARTER — Osakis — Larson 30-yard run; Osakis - Waldvogel 12-yard run; Osakis — Wolf 9-yard run; Osakis — Boogaard 26-yard reception from Weir; Weir 2-point conversion run; Osakis — Larson 53-yard run; Reid DeWenter PAT good

SECOND QUARTER — Osakis — Waldvogel 48-yard run; DeWenter PAT good; Osakis — Dykema 7-yard run; DeWenter PAT good

THIRD QUARTER — LPGE — Holmquist 10-yard strip return; Petr Erhart PAT good

FOURTH QUARTER — LPGE — Olson 40-yard run; Erhart PAT good