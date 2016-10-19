"It was terrific weather for a meaningful meet. The CMC serves as our dress rehearsal for next week's section meet," Osakis head coach Justin Dahlheimer said. "We use the competitive team environment to get the best performances out of our kids so we can make any last adjustments to our varsity lineups for sections."

The Silverstreak girls finished fourth out of eight programs with 91 points, bettering their score by 20 points from last year, as Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball Area (40), Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (64) and Maple Lake (67) took home the top three slots.

Lauren Savageau led Osakis in 10th in 20:56.70, while Destiny Lene also earned all-conference honors with a 13th-place time of 21:11.80.

"It was a very competitive race, probably the best top 20 from a depth perspective of any of these Class A-only meets," Dahlheimer said. "It won't surprise me if the three teams that beat us are at the state meet in two weeks. Destiny ran a bold race from the get-go; a really determined race. We had our fourth runner in before any of the top teams. We just need to improve our places and minimize the spread from our fifth to fourth runner for next week."

Rachel Walsh came in 17th with a time of 21:31.80, as Grace Oeltjen also cracked the top 20 in 21:38.60.

Will Alverson continued his stellar sophomore season with the best overall time for an Osakis runner, placing sixth for the boys in 18:16.50. Osakis finished sixth out of nine teams in the conference with 149 points, while Holdingford won the CMC title with 57.

"With our young squad, which is very much still trying to find its identity, the goal was to be opportunistic and take some risks," Dahlheimer said on the boys. "I felt the effort was terrific and with some roster adjustments, we should be in a really good place for next week. Will ran a terrific race, finishing all-conference in sixth place, seven spots higher than he was last year at this meet. He ran a smart race, held back during a very fast opening mile, and moved in the middle portion of the race when others were hurting from the fast early pace."

Carter Grove came in 20th as the second Osakis boys' finisher in 19:19.70, while Brandon Boogaard finished 37th in 20:28. The other top five Silverstreak finishes included Shane Massman in 40th and Logan Grove in 46th.

"Carter gave tremendous effort and has been doing a great job on limited training this year," Dahlheimer said. "We have so much young depth on this boys team; nearly every kid eighth and ninth grade had a PR today. This is a promising group with a lot of potential."

CMC GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball Area - 40; 2. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted - 64; 3. Maple Lake - 67; 4. Osakis - 91; 5. Paynesville Area - 120; 6. St. John's Prep - 177; 7. Pierz - 187; 8. Royalton - 191

OSAKIS — Savageau - 10th, 20:56.70; Lene - 13th, 21:11.80; Walsh - 17th, 21:31.80; Oeltjen - 20th, 21:38.60; Dacotah Stanek - 37th, 23:41.50; Hailey Hagedon - 42nd, 24:37; Natalie Schlosser - 50th, 25:20.30

CMC BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Holdingford - 57; 2. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted - 86; 3. Paynesville Area - 104; 4. Pierz - 127; 5. Royalton - 130; 6. Osakis - 149; 7. Maple Lake - 153; 8. St. John's Prep - 156; 9. Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball Area - 182

OSAKIS — Alverson - sixth, 18:16.50; C. Grove - 20th, 19:19.70; Boogaard - 37th, 20:28; Massmann - 40th, 20:48.30; L. Grove - 46th, 21:21; Xavier Pahl - 49th, 21:25.80; Austin Kulzer - 51st, 21:40.20