6A tennis: Osakis sends two singles’ players to state

Top seed Tia Dykema dominated her first two matches without surrendering a set, defeating MACCRAY junior Jade Bedel and Benson-KMS senior Kellie Enderson by 6-0, 6-0 lines. The seventh grader handled Yellow Medicine East junior Anne Clarke 6-2, 6-1 in Tuesday's semifinal, before beating Olson by the same 6-2, 6-1 result in the title.

Olson, the second seed in the tournament, swept YME sophomore Whitney Tennis in the first round before cruising to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd junior Courtney Hanson. The sophomore faced Morris' Katie Cannon in her semifinal match, earning a 6-0, 6-3 win to set up the Osakis final.

The Silverstreaks also had a doubles team in the final four, as juniors Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth played Minnewaska junior Anna Vold and freshman Greta Reichmann on Tuesday afternoon in the semis.

The Osakis duo defeated Morris seniors Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus 6-3, 6-2 in the first round Monday before pulling out a three-setter (6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3) over Benson seniors Katie Samuelson and Grace Grussing, but lost to the Minnewaska team in a pair of 6-4 sets to set up the Lakers' championship.

Hoffarth and Giesler took third in the final standings with a three-set victory (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) over Benson's Olivia Vergin and Grace Ricard.

Minnewaska's top seed of Joelle and Danielle Thorfinnson earned the doubles' section title later on Tuesday after rolling to a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal win. The Thorfinnsons defeated teammates Vold and Reichmann in Tuesday's championship in straight sets at 6-3, 6-1.

The Class A singles' state tournament will be held on Oct. 25-28 at the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.