Top seed Tia Dykema has yet to surrender a set, defeating MACCRAY junior Jade Bedel and Benson-KMS senior Kellie Enderson by 6-0, 6-0 lines. The seventh grader takes on Yellow Medicine East junior Anne Clarke in Tuesday's semifinal.

Sophomore Shea Olson, the second seed in the tournament, swept YME sophomore Whitney Tennis in the first round before cruising to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd junior Courtney Hanson. Olson will face Morris' Katie Cannon in the bottom half of the bracket.

The Silverstreaks also have a doubles' team in the final four, as juniors Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth play Minnewaska junior Anna Vold and freshman Greta Reichmann Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The duo defeated Morris seniors Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus 6-3, 6-2 in the first round Monday before pulling out a three-setter (6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3) over Benson seniors Katie Samuelson and Grace Grussing.

Minnewaska's top seed of Joelle and Danielle Thorfinnson face Benson seniors Grace Ricard and Olivia Vergin in the other doubles' semifinal.