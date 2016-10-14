The Silverstreaks dominated from start to finish as they got a 37-14 win that improved them to 5-2 and dropped the Warriors to 3-4.

“We came out firing on all cylinders,” Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. “We got an early lead and scored on our first three drives.”

It was 30-0 by halftime. Colton Waldvogel got things going with touchdown runs of 9 and 19 yards in the first quarter. His second score was set up by a 24-yard run from Gage Larson.

In the second quarter, Larson again set up a touchdown, this time on a 1-yard plunge from Glenn Seela, after Larson’s 39-yard run. Logan Wolf capped off an 18-yard run with a touchdown before Zach Weir’s 2-point conversion made it all Osakis at 30-0. Larson put the finishing touches on the game by taking the pitch and passing for a touchdown to Josh Peterka from 13 yards out in the third quarter.

“We talked all week about wanting the chance to play for a district title at home against LPGE,” Infanger said. “For our seniors to get that chance on Senior Night, that’s huge. We wanted to get that done for them and have that game mean a lot. The guys worked hard to get us there.”

The Silverstreaks have done a good job of bouncing back after each of their two losses this season. They followed up a 14-7 loss to Staples-Motley (4-3) on Sept. 16 by beating Wadena-Deer Creek (3-4) 46-6. The win over the Warriors on Friday came after Osakis fell 59-12 to Class 3A power Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-1).

The defense did its part behind the lead of eight tackles and a sack from Ethan Goodwin and 10 tackles from Seela. Jeff Piekarski also added a sack.

The Silverstreaks didn’t have to throw the ball much to get the job done against UNC. The offense got back to its bread and butter of running the football.

“When it’s churning along, you don’t want to take any chances,” Infanger said. “Starting out fast was our goal all week, and we felt offensively and defensively, the guys came out on top of things and got it done. They really wanted it tonight, and I’m proud of the effort from all of them, especially those seniors.”

The win moves Osakis into a first-place tie with Ottertail Central at 4-1 in the Midwest (Blue) District standings. The Silverstreaks beat the Bulldogs 23-12 on Sept. 9.

A win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at home on Wednesday guarantees them at least a share of the league crown. The Thunder (0-7) is winless after a 20-7 loss to Frazee on Friday, but the Silverstreaks are expecting a fight with a lot on the line in the regular-season finale.

“We have a great rivalry with Long Prairie and have had a lot of close games with them in the past,” Infanger said. “We’re not going to overlook them at all. Records will get thrown out the window. We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing. Do what got us here. If we do that, I think we’ll be successful.”