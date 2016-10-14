Osakis will be at United North Central in Sebeka to play a 3-3 Warriors team that is 2-2 in the District Midwest (Blue) standings. The Silverstreaks are 3-1 in those same standings, trying to catch up to Ottertail Central and Staples-Motley, who sit at 4-1 entering Friday's games.

"I think we'll bounce back with a lot of focus and intensity," Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. "I know our guys realize that Friday is our chance to get rid of that feeling from last Friday that we didn't play very well. I expect a solid effort in Sebeka."

A chance at a share of the district title is the first goal for this group. The Silverstreaks control their own destiny with two league games left. On paper, both look like winnable contests with Osakis welcoming in Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (0-6, 0-4) to wrap up the regular season Oct. 19.

"Playing for the district title is all the motivation we need," Infanger said. "We have two games in the next six days that will decide if we earn that title or not. It's been a big part of the message to the team this week, we just need to keep doing the things that have gotten us to this point in the season where we have a chance to win out and earn at least a share of the district title."

The first step is getting past UNC. The Warriors are coming off a 21-0 loss to Ottertail Central last week, a team that Osakis beat 23-12 in week two. The Warriors are averaging 23.2 points per game and allowing a stingy 15.3 to opponents. That's the second fewest points allowed in the seven-team district.

"The key this week will be to start fast," Infanger said. "In our last two road games, we haven't come out firing on all cylinders and we need to overcome that tonight. I like our chances this week if we come out and get a lead early. Then we can be aggressive on defense, and pound the ball with our offense to really take control of the game."