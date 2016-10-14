Volleyball: Osakis gets big section win over Pierz

Pierz (19-7) came to town as one of the top teams in the subsection with Sauk Centre (25-2). Osakis (13-9) is currently sixth among the eight teams in that same field, but the Silverstreaks showed what they're capable of when they are at their best. Osakis won the match in four sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 and 25-16.

"This was an incredible win tonight," head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "The whole team played fantastic. I am so proud of the way these girls worked together with intensity. This was one of the best offensive and defensive nights that we have had. We had mistakes here and there, but the difference is that we fought through them and didn't make many consecutively."

The Silverstreaks were without one of their senior leaders in Jordyn Rajdl, who was unable to play after suffering a concussion.

"Her presence was definitely huge," Wessel said. "She is an inspiration to the team and we are looking forward to her return."

Her teammates made up for it with a balanced effort. Kayla Sorenson continued to prove herself as a powerful option at the net as she finished with 16 kills and five blocks. Jessica Bliese added 13 kills, while Hannah Lien and Jordyn Stroup set up their hitters with 23 and 18 assists, respectively. Stroup also led the defense with 22 digs.

"Kayla had a great night at the net and overall," Wessel said. "Morgan (Staloch) played a very smart and intense game at the net also. Jessica played a super game offensively. Hannah made super decisions with her setting and also played a great offensive game. Overall, they all played intense defense. Our JV deserves a ton of credit for starting the night out with an intense win. I am so proud of each and every one of these girls in our program."

OSAKIS 3, PIERZ 1

(23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16)

OSAKIS - Corinne Collins - 4 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs; Emma Johnson - 2 aces, 1 kill, 19 digs; Lien - 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 23 assists, 8 digs; Harlie Falzone - 2 digs; Bliese - 13 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Stroup - 1 ace, 2 blocks, 18 assists, 22 digs; Sorenson - 1 ace, 16 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs; Staloch - 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 10 digs