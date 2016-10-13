The Lakers once again proved to be the best of the field in winning the section title with a 6-1 win over Osakis on Wednesday in Sartell. It's the third straight trip to the state tournament for this Lakers program.

"It isn't easy to make it back to state multiple years, but we've been blessed with talent and dedicated kids that work hard," Minnewaska head coach Tara Reichmann said. "I think we are at a good place with the Minnewaska tennis program. We've had a lot of hurdles the past few years, and we have been able to overcome some things and develop some great tennis players and people."

The Lakers made it look easy in an opening win against MACCRAY on Oct. 10 where all the wins came in straight sets. That set the tone for a team that has been the favorites in section play all season. The Silverstreaks pushed them at spots, but couldn't get over the hump.

"We played a strong match in the finals," Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. "Unfortunately for us, Minnewaska played a very strong match and proved that they were the best team in the section. Our young team really competed well but came up just short in most matches."

Osakis' only win came at second doubles from Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth. The duo held off Madelynn Reichmann and Camryn Mithun in a 6-4, 6-3 match.

Minnewaska was a little better the rest of the way. Tia Dykema gave the Lakers' Joelle Thorfinnson everything she had at first singles before Thorfinnson prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Myranda Thoen and Aiden Riley all won in straight sets throughout the singles lineup to secure the win.

"It is never easy to be a No. 1 seed, so I was very nervous playing Osakis as they have a young and very talented team, which can be less pressure," coach Reichmann said. "Our top three singles players have been our anchors all year with guaranteed wins in most of our matches. Our doubles players came into the year with less experience, but have really improved their games as the year has gone on."

Minnewaska's Greta Reichmann teamed up with Anna Vold to hold off Liz Sabrowski and Nicolle Klukken 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles. Hannah Orlowski and Alissa Thorfinnson made for the 6-1 final with a 6-1, 7-5 win at the third spot.

"The doubles teams really showed up against Osakis and solidified our lineup," coach Reichmann said. "That was the best our doubles have played all year as a whole."

Osakis got to the section finals with a 4-3 semifinal win over Benson earlier in the day.

The Silverstreaks won three of the four singles positions in convincing fashion, while picking up a pair of 6-4 sets by Giesler and K. Hoffarth at second doubles to pull out the victory.

"Our girls really played with a lot of heart in getting a tough win against a senior-laden Benson team," Maddock said. "Karlee and Kali had a big win at second doubles as Benson loaded up their doubles and were going for the sweep."

The Lakers dispatched No. 4 Lac qui Parle Valley 6-1 earlier in the morning. The win means a matchup with the champion from Section 1, Rochester Lourdes, at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. for the Lakers. Reichmann knows it will be a test when the state's best gather later this month.

"Coming from rural Minnesota, we don't have the year-round players that a program such as Lourdes will have," she said. "I do know they have been a little down the past few years though, and they are more beatable than in the past. We have some solid players, and we will do our best to compete at a high level throughout the state tournament."

For Osakis, it puts an end to another strong team season for this program. The Silverstreaks finished 15-3 in dual meets with a lineup that will remain largely intact next fall.

"We are very pleased with our season and are hopeful for our future," Maddock said. "We met all of our team goals for the season. Getting a chance to play in the section finals was a good accomplishment for this team."

Klukken and Sabrowsky are the lone seniors with this team. They formed a valuable duo at first doubles who anchored that important spot all season.

"They both had outstanding senior years playing from the top doubles spot," Maddock said. "They are hard working players and were always willing to do whatever was asked of them. They will be missed."

MINNEWASKA 6, OSAKIS 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - J. Thorfinnson (M) def. T. Dykema, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-8; No. 2 - D. Thorfinnson (M) def. Shea Olson, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 - Thoen (M) def. Lauren Scherr, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 - Riley (M) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - G. Reichmann/Vold (M) def. Sabrowsky/Klukken, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 - Giesler/K. Hoffarth (O) def. M. Reichmann/Mithun, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 - Orlowski/A. Thorfinnson (M) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 6-1, 7-5

OSAKIS 4, BENSON 3

SINGLES — No. 1 - Dykema (O) def. Kellie Enderson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Anne Dieter, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Cassandra Fugleberg, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - Sophia Curriel (B) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES — No. 1 - Katie Samuelson/Gracie Grussing (B) def. Liz Sabrowsky/Nicolle Klukken, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 - Giesler/Hoffarth (O) def. Grace Richard/Olivia Vergin, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 - Olivia Hoffman/Rose McDonald (B) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 2-6, 6-2