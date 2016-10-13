The Minnewaska tennis team has come up big at the biggest moments in the Section 6A Tournament the last two seasons, and nothing changed this fall.

The Lakers once again proved to be the best of the field in winning the section title with a 6-1 win over Osakis on Wednesday in Sartell. It's the third straight trip to the state tournament for this Lakers program.

"We played a strong match in the finals," Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. "Unfortunately for us, Minnewaska played a very strong match and proved that they were the best team in the section. Our young team really competed well but came up just short in most matches."

Osakis' only win came at second doubles from Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth. The duo held off Madelynn Reichmann and Camryn Mithun in a 6-4, 6-3 match.

Minnewaska was a little better the rest of the way. Tia Dykema gave the Lakers' Joelle Thorfinnson everything she had at first singles before Thorfinnson prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Myranda Thoen and Aiden Riley all won in straight sets throughout the singles lineup.

Minnewaska's Greta Reichmann teamed up with Anna Vold to hold off Liz Sabrowski and Nicolle Klukken 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles. Hannah Orlowski and Alissa Thorfinnson made for the 6-1 final with a 6-1, 7-5 win at the third spot.

Osakis got to the section finals with a 4-3 semifinal win over Benson earlier in the day.

The Silverstreaks won three of the four singles positions in convincing fashion, while picking up a pair of 6-4 sets by Giesler and K. Hoffarth at second doubles to pull out the victory.

"Our girls really played with a lot of heart in getting a tough win against a senior-laden Benson team," Maddock said. "Karlee and Kali had a big win at second doubles as Benson loaded up their doubles and were going for the sweep."

The Lakers dispatched No. 4 Lac qui Parle Valley 6-1 earlier in the morning. The win means a matchup with the champion from Section 1 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. for the Lakers.

For Osakis, it puts an end to another strong team season for this program. The Silverstreaks finished 15-3 in dual meets with a lineup that will remain largely intact next fall.

"We are very pleased with our season and are hopeful for our future," Maddock said. "We met all of our team goals for the season. Getting a chance to play in the section finals was a good accomplishment for this team."

Klukken and Sabrowsky are the lone seniors with this team. They formed a valuable duo at first doubles who anchored that important spot all season.

"They both had outstanding senior years playing from the top doubles spot," Maddock said. "They are hardworking players and were always willing to do whatever was asked of them. They will be missed."

MINNEWASKA 6, OSAKIS 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - J. Thorfinnson (M) def. T. Dykema, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-8; No. 2 - D. Thorfinnson (M) def. Shea Olson, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 - Thoen (M) def. Lauren Scherr, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 - Riley (M) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - G. Reichmann/Vold (M) def. Sabrowsky/Klukken, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 - Giesler/K. Hoffarth (O) def. M. Reichmann/Mithun, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 - Orlowski/A. Thorfinnson (M) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 6-1, 7-5

OSAKIS 4, BENSON 3

SINGLES — No. 1 - Dykema (O) def. Kellie Enderson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Anne Dieter, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Cassandra Fugleberg, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - Sophia Curriel (B) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES — No. 1 - Katie Samuelson/Gracie Grussing (B) def. Liz Sabrowsky/Nicolle Klukken, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 - Giesler/Hoffarth (O) def. Grace Richard/Olivia Vergin, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 - Olivia Hoffman/Rose McDonald (B) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 2-6, 6-2