Girls tennis: Osakis edges Benson to reach 6A title

The Osakis tennis team advanced to the Section 6A championship this morning with a 4-3 semifinal win over Benson at Fitness Evolution in Sartell.

The Silverstreaks won three of the four singles positions in convincing fashion, while picking up a pair of 6-4 sets by Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth at second doubles to pull out the victory.

No. 2 seed Osakis moved on to face top-seeded Minnewaska in Wednesday afternoon’s title match in Sartell, after the Lakers dispatched of No. 4 Lac qui Parle Valley 6-1 earlier this morning.

Tia Dykema cruised to a straight-set win at first doubles, while Shea Olson earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at the second slot. Lauren Scherr also won in singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 result.

OSAKIS 4, BENSON 3

SINGLES – No. 1 - Dykema (O) def. Kellie Enderson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Anne Dieter, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Cassandra Fugleberg, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - Sophia Curriel (B) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES – No. 1 - Katie Samuelson/Gracie Grussing (B) def. Liz Sabrowsky/Nicolle Klukken, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 - Giesler/Hoffarth (O) def. Grace Richard/Olivia Vergin, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 - Olivia Hoffman/Rose McDonald (B) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 2-6, 6-2