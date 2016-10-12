Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Fire erupts in Alexandria home

    Girls tennis: Osakis edges Benson to reach 6A title

    By Will Benson Today at 3:45 p.m.

    The Osakis tennis team advanced to the Section 6A championship this morning with a 4-3 semifinal win over Benson at Fitness Evolution in Sartell.

    The Silverstreaks won three of the four singles positions in convincing fashion, while picking up a pair of 6-4 sets by Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth at second doubles to pull out the victory.

    No. 2 seed Osakis moved on to face top-seeded Minnewaska in Wednesday afternoon’s title match in Sartell, after the Lakers dispatched of No. 4 Lac qui Parle Valley 6-1 earlier this morning.

    Tia Dykema cruised to a straight-set win at first doubles, while Shea Olson earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at the second slot. Lauren Scherr also won in singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 result.

    OSAKIS 4, BENSON 3

    SINGLES – No. 1 - Dykema (O) def. Kellie Enderson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Anne Dieter, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Cassandra Fugleberg, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - Sophia Curriel (B) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-4, 7-5

    DOUBLES – No. 1 - Katie Samuelson/Gracie Grussing (B) def. Liz Sabrowsky/Nicolle Klukken, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 - Giesler/Hoffarth (O) def. Grace Richard/Olivia Vergin, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 - Olivia Hoffman/Rose McDonald (B) def. Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema, 2-6, 6-2

    Explore related topics:sportsSilverstreaksosakis tennisSection 6A Tournament
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement