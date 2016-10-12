The Osakis girls cross country team placed second in its final tuneup before the Central Minnesota Conference and Section 6A meet at Royalton on Tuesday, while the boys finished sixth in the team scoring.

"It was cool and misty; great weather to take on a challenging Royalton course that incorporates the hilly woods near the school," head coach Justin Dahlheimer said. "The goal is to compete hard against teams we will see more of in the next couple of weeks."

The Silverstreak girls ended Tuesday with 60 team points, trailing only the meet champion in Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with 23. The boys finished with 142 points, while St. Cloud Christian captured the meet title at 32.

Without junior Lauren Savageau out at Royalton, Osakis relied on its younger promising runners, as eighth-graders Destiny Lene and Grace Oeltjen finished sixth and seventh overall with times of 21:49 and 22:24, respectively. Sophomore Rachel Walsh also cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place time of 22:32.

"I was very impressed how the girls responded without their No. 1 runner, finishing runner-up to a strong Howard Lake squad that we will see again next week," Dahlheimer said. "Destiny really stepped up and had a breakout race; it's fun to see her start to figure out the longer varsity distance. Grace and Rachel were close behind, fighting hard, both in the top 10.

Senior Dacotah Stanek placed 23rd in 24:15, as freshman Hailey Hagedon took 25th in 24:43. Freshman Natalie Schlosser came in as Osakis' sixth runner at 25:13, while eighth-grader Anna Wolf rounded out the times at 31st in 25:20.

"Natalie was a junior high runner last season and has been a fixture in our top seven this season," Dahlheimer added. "Anna (also) really took advantage of this opportunity to crack the varsity top seven for the first time in her first season."

Sophomore Will Alverson led the boys in seventh with a time of 18:28, as junior Shane Massmann finished 38th in 21:12. Osakis' third finisher was another junior in Philip Mathews in 40th at 21:13.

Sophomore Brandon Boogaard came in at 21:18 to take 42nd, followed by eighth-grader Logan Grove in at a time of 21:21.

"Will had an excellent race and a huge personal record on this tough course," Dahlheimer said. "He's coming on strong at the right time. It was great to see Shane finish strong and have his best race of the season; he's coming along nicely. It is fun to see a group of eighth and ninth graders competing hard for spots in the varsity top seven; all have improved steadily throughout the season and really buy into our culture of working hard and competing harder."

GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted - 23; 2. Osakis - 60; 3. Rush City - 86; 4. St. John's Prep - 92; 5. Royalton - 95

OSAKIS — Lene — sixth, 21:49; Oeltjen - seventh, 22:24; Walsh - ninth, 22:32; Stanek - 23rd, 24:15; Hagedon - 25th, 24:43; Schlosser - 30th, 25:13; Wolf - 31st, 25:20

BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. St. Cloud Christian - 32; 2. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted - 73; 3. Rush City - 87; 4. Royalton - 105; 5. St. John's Prep - 109; 6. Osakis - 142; 7. Hinckley-Finlayson - 155

OSAKIS — Alverson - seventh, 18:28; Massmann - 38th, 21:12; Mathews - 40th, 21:13; Brandon Boogaard - 42nd, 21:18; Grove - 43rd, 21:21; Xavier Pahl - 49th, 21:52; Brently Boogaard - 51st, 21:59