Volleyball: Osakis wraps up Prairie title

The Osakis volleyball team wrapped up the Prairie Conference championship on Tuesday night after sweeping Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on the road.

The Silverstreaks (12-9, 9-1 Prairie) took care of things with relative ease, winning 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 to finish as the only one-loss team in either the North or South half of the league standings.

Senior Kayla Sorenson led the way with 14 kills and six blocks at the net. Morgan Staloch added seven kills, while Hannah Lien had a team-high 17 assists and Staloch had seven digs.

Osakis' next challenge is a home contest with section foe Pierz on Thursday to wrap up the regular portion of the schedule before a final tournament at Sartell on Oct. 20.

OSAKIS 3, LPGE 0

(25-17, 25-18, 25-17)

OSAKIS - Corinne Collins - 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Emma Johnson - 1 kill, 4 digs; Lien - 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 17 assists, 2 digs; Harlie Falzone - 1 dig; Jessica Bliese - 3 kills, 2 digs; Jordyn Stroup - 2 aces, 1 block, 11 assists, 4 digs; Sorenson - 14 kills, 6 blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs; Staloch - 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs