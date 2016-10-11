6A tennis tourney: Osakis sweeps YME to reach semifinals

The Osakis tennis team swept Yellow Medicine East 7-0 in its opening match of the Section 6A team tournament on Monday at Fitness Evolution in Sartell.

The No. 2 seeded Silverstreaks advance to the section semifinals to face No. 3 Benson, who defeated No. 6 Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 5-2 Monday, on Wednesday morning at 9:30.

Top seed Minnewaska swept MACCRAY in its opening match, and will take on No. 4 seed Lac qui Parle Valley Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Tia Dykema and Shea Olson both polished off 6-1, 6-1 wins at the top two singles spots for Osakis, while Lauren Scherr and Camryn Hoffarth each won 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.

Liz Sabrowsky and Nicolle Klukken picked up a straight-set win at first doubles (6-4, 6-1), as Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth earned a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory at second doubles. The third doubles team of Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema recorded Osakis' other win at 6-1, 6-3.

The 6A team championship match will be held on Wednesday at noon in Sartell, before the individual section tournament kicks off next week.

OSAKIS 7, YELLOW MEDICINE EAST 0

SINGLES - No. 1 - T. Dykema (O) def. Anne Clarke, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Whitney Tennis, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Macie Sik, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - C. Hoffarth (O) def. Ashley Niemeyer, 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Sabrowsky/Klukken (O) def. Chelsey Niemeyer/Raelin Enstad, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 - Giesler/K. Hoffarth (O) def. Chelsea Hoernemann/Hannah Lecy, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 - Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh, 6-1, 6-3