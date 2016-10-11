Search
    6A tennis tourney: Osakis sweeps YME to reach semifinals

    By Will Benson Today at 10:43 a.m.

    The Osakis tennis team swept Yellow Medicine East 7-0 in its opening match of the Section 6A team tournament on Monday at Fitness Evolution in Sartell.

    The No. 2 seeded Silverstreaks advance to the section semifinals to face No. 3 Benson, who defeated No. 6 Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 5-2 Monday, on Wednesday morning at 9:30.

    Top seed Minnewaska swept MACCRAY in its opening match, and will take on No. 4 seed Lac qui Parle Valley Wednesday at 8 a.m.

    Tia Dykema and Shea Olson both polished off 6-1, 6-1 wins at the top two singles spots for Osakis, while Lauren Scherr and Camryn Hoffarth each won 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.

    Liz Sabrowsky and Nicolle Klukken picked up a straight-set win at first doubles (6-4, 6-1), as Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth earned a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory at second doubles. The third doubles team of Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema recorded Osakis' other win at 6-1, 6-3.

    The 6A team championship match will be held on Wednesday at noon in Sartell, before the individual section tournament kicks off next week.

    OSAKIS 7, YELLOW MEDICINE EAST 0

    SINGLES - No. 1 - T. Dykema (O) def. Anne Clarke, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Whitney Tennis, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Macie Sik, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 - C. Hoffarth (O) def. Ashley Niemeyer, 6-0, 6-0

    DOUBLES - No. 1 - Sabrowsky/Klukken (O) def. Chelsey Niemeyer/Raelin Enstad, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 - Giesler/K. Hoffarth (O) def. Chelsea Hoernemann/Hannah Lecy, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 - Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh, 6-1, 6-3

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

