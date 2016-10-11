Volleyball: Osakis falls in five to Holdingford

The Huskers (10-9) stole a tight first set 29-27 and went up 2-0 after a 25-21 win in the second. "We started out a little sluggish," Osakis head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "Our serve receive struggled in the beginning. We were down 1-8. We did make an awesome comeback to tie the game at 24-24, and then went up 25-24 before they tied it back up and took the game. In the second game, we came out strong and were up 18-11. They had a couple nice serves and then were just able to keep us out of system."

The Silverstreaks (11-9) rallied to take the next two 25-15 and 25-17 before Holdingford bounced back with the 15-9 winner in the fifth.

"Game three, we really picked up the intensity and kept them out of system," Wessel said. "Game four was similar to game three. Game five we struggled passing from the start. We kept trying to make a comeback, but there was not enough game left. They were a good team and it was fun to have an intense five-game match."

Kayla Sorenson continued to pile up kills as she finished with a team-leading 14 for Osakis. Hannah Lien added nine kills, 17 assists and seven digs, while Morgan Staloch added seven kills. Jordyn Stroup had a team-high 20 assists and Emma Johnson led the defense with 25 digs.

The Silverstreaks will be at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday night before welcoming in another section opponent in Pierz on Thursday.

HOLDINGFORD 3, OSAKIS 2

(29-27, 25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 15-9)

OSAKIS - Corinne Collins - 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Johnson - 2 aces, 25 digs; Lien - 9 kills, 3 blocks, 17 assists, 7 digs; Jessica Bliese - 5 kills, 3 digs; Jordyn Rajdl - 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs; Stroup - 3 aces, 5 kills, 20 assists, 12 digs; Sorenson - 2 aces, 14 kills, 1 block, 13 digs; Staloch - 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 8 digs; Tianna Stanek - 1 ace, 4 digs