Football: DGF dominates Osakis

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton football team, one of the top 3A programs in the state, routed Osakis 59-12 on Friday night in Dilworth.

The Rebels (5-1) ran out to a 21-0 lead after the opening 12 minutes, scoring on the second play of the game on a 55-yard pass from Ethan Edeen to Ben Beyer.

Edeen added a 48-yard quarterback keeper for six later that quarter, before Ryan Peohls rushed for a 30-yard score in the final minutes of the first.

The visiting SIlverstreaks (4-2) scored their first points on a one-yard run early in the second, but had their point after try blocked (one of two on the night). After a hefty return by Beyer brought DGF to midfield on its next possession, Spencer Ewen snagged a 30-yard pass up the middle to push the lead back up to 28-6.

Then came back-to-back pick sixes for Osakis quarterback Zach Weir. Trevor Dufault scored the first on a 35-yard runback after the Rebels' blitz forced early pressure, before Garrett Scheel jumped in front of a quick pass for a 40-yard interception return touchdown.

Osakis managed to score with 1.8 seconds left in the half, cutting the lead to 42-12, but DGF had Beyer come up big once again, taking the ensuing kickoff 85 yards in the final play of the half for another score.

The Rebels' defense forced a pair of fumbles in the second half, adding a 40-yard touchdown run by Daniel Bell in the fourth quarter to conclude the scoring.

DGF 21 28 3 7 - 59

OSAKIS 0 12 0 0 - 12

SCORING PLAYS - FIRST QUARTER - DGF - Beyer 55-yard reception from Edeen; Stalberger PAT good; DGF - Edeen 48-yard run; Ewen two-point conversion reception from Edeen; DGF - Peohls 30-yard run

SECOND QUARTER - Osakis - 1-yard run; DGF - Ewen 30-yard reception from Edeen; Stalberger PAT good; DGF - Dufault 35-yard interception return; Stalberger PAT good; DGF - Scheel 40-yard interception return; Stalberger PAT good; Osakis - Touchdown; DGF - Beyer 85-yard kick return; Stalberger PAT good

THIRD QUARTER - DGF - Stalberger field goal

FOURTH QUARTER - DGF - Bell 40-yard run; Stalberger PAT good