Volleyball: Streaks sweep Upsala for third-straight win

The Osakis volleyball team has tallied three consecutive Prairie Conference sweeps after rolling at Upsala on Thursday night.

The Silverstreaks (11-8, 8-1 Prairie) edged the Cardinals (3-13, 1-8 Prairie) 25-19 in the final set after cruising 25-10 in the second. The opening game proved to be crucial in a momentum shift, as Osakis pulled out a 26-24 result.

"The first set started out a little slow; Upsala had us playing defense almost the entire time," head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "They blocked well and we struggled getting our offense going. We looked a little whimsical. They seemed to have caught us off-guard. It looked as if it was going to be a repeat of the Royalton match that we lost, but we made adjustments and started finding their openings and weaknesses. We made a great enthusiastic comeback and some great serves by Hannah Lien to finish game one with a win."

Wessel added that reserves Corinne Collins and Ellie Pahl entered the match in a critical juncture, holding their own to help guide the pivotal win.

Osakis came out strong from the opening serve in the middle set, leaving no doubt on the way to a 2-0 lead before the six-point clincher.

"Our offense looked poised and aggressive. We started blocking and working around their block," Wessel explained. "Game three seemed to skip back to the energy of game one until Jordyn Rajdl picked apart their serve-receive and went on a serving streak of her own."

Rajdl had eight digs with three kills, while Emma Johnson provided nine digs and three aces. Hannah Lien recorded 16 assists, six digs, five kills and three aces, as Jessica Bliese put down a team-high nine kills. Jordyn Stroup added 13 assists and Kayla Sorenson contributed seven kills.

"We had super team effort tonight," Wessel said. "Everyone contributed to tonight's victory and made a positive impact on the outcome of the match."

Osakis is off this weekend before heading to Holdingford for a section match on Monday night at 7. The Huskers are 9-9 overall and 1-4 in the Central Minnesota Conference.

OSAKIS 3, UPSALA 0

(26-24, 25-10, 25-19)

OSAKIS — Cindy VanAcker — 1 kill; Ellie Pahl — 1 kill, 1 dig; Johnson — 3 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs; Lien — 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 16 assists, 6 digs; Harlie Falzone — 2 digs; Bliese — 1 ace, 9 kills, 1 dig; Rajdl — 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Stroup — 1 kill, 1 block, 13 assists, 4 digs; Sorenson — 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Megan Peikert — 1 dig; Morgan Staloch — 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 3 digs; Tianna Stanek — 2 digs