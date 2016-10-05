Osakis sophomore Rachel Walsh (front) and eighth-grader Grace Oeltjen begin to make their move to the front during the early stages of Tuesday's meet at GreyStone Golf Course in Sauk Centre. Osakis had four runners, including Walsh and Oeltjen, finish in the top 12 to capture the team title. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

The Osakis girls cross country program had never captured a team title at the Sauk Centre Invitational entering Tuesday's meet at GreyStone Golf Course.

The Silverstreaks embraced that challenge with a complete roster on hand, placing four runners in the top 12 to take home their first-ever championship at the windy event.

"I think we have a really strong varsity team this year, especially since today was our day to have a full team," senior Dacotah Stanek said. "I think we're going to do really well and I'm very confident in them. We have a lot of younger girls, but that's a very good thing for years to come."

Junior Lauren Savageau led Osakis with a fourth-place time of 20:43.5, finishing just behind Morris freshman Maddie Carrington in 20:42.9.

"We're always pretty close finishing this year. I started to get a little bit away from (Carrington) on the back stretch and closed the gap, but couldn't quite get her on the last stretch," Savageau explained. "That's my best (time) this year. I think I had a pretty fast start and then I tried drafting off some girls because it was pretty windy on this stretch here."

Osakis had a trio of young runners medal Tuesday, led by eighth-grader Grace Oeltjen in ninth at 21:47.2. Sophomore Rachel Walsh took 10th in 21:50.9, while eighth-grader Destiny Lene finished 12th with a time of 21:53.4.

"It was cool to see all three of them coming in right by each other, because for Grace and Destiny, that was their first 5K this year," Savageau said. "I think this year we're going to work hard to get our team down there (to state); watching our whole team compete today and seeing how everyone is finishing today now gives us a lot of confidence coming into sections."

Osakis finished atop the team standings with 75 points, followed by Morris Area (78) and Staples-Motley (95).

"It's the first meet we've really put together the girls team the way I kind of envisioned it throughout the season, because Grace and Destiny are younger as eighth-graders," head coach Justin Dahlheimer explained. "I don't like to rush them up to varsity. I like them to get some racing experience in and keep their confidence levels pretty high. Then once it gets later in the season and it feels like it's the right time when we're entering our sharpening phase, I bring them up."

Dahlheimer was encouraged by Savageau's race alongside several of the top runners within the section, while noting the strong times of his younger athletes.

Oeltjen had raced in 5K events last season, but this was the first taste of the longer 5,000-meter distance for Lene.

"I was really impressed with how (Lene) stuck with Rachel and Grace," he said. "I was really happy to see Rachel as more of a mentor to those two, helping them through the race. I think we had four in the top (12), so that's the makings of a really strong team and that's a young core."

Osakis' strategy to bring up its promising young members to varsity later in the season has its benefits, according to Dahlheimer.

It's a challenge, however, narrowing all the work done throughout the year to a handful of key meets late in the schedule.

"It's kind of unfair. The kids train really hard for basically two to three meets of the year," Dahlheimer opined. "It's keeping the blinders on and doing what you're supposed to do for eight solid weeks before we really put the girls' varsity together. It's a little unconventional, but I think it keeps the focus on improvement and not so much on the ups and downs with competing with bigger schools and how your team score and rank ends."

TEAM SCORES — 1. Osakis — 75; 2. Morris Area — 78; 3. Staples-Motley — 95; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral — 98; 5. Sauk Centre — 105; 6. Melrose — 127; 7. Rocori — 136; 8. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle — 213; 9. St. John's Prep — 217; 10. Pierz — 257; 11. Royalton — 325

OSAKIS — Savageau — fourth, 20:43.5; Oeltjen — ninth, 21:47.2; Walsh — 10th, 21:50.9; Lene — 12th, 21:53.4; Stanek — 40th, 24:01.4; Hailey Hagedon — 51st, 25:07.5; Natalie Schlosser — 52nd, 25:07.9