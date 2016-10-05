Boys cross country: Osakis' Alverson sets PR at Sauk Invite

Osakis sophomore Will Alverson runs in the middle of the starting pack during the Sauk Centre Invitational on Tuesday at GreyStone Golf Course. Alverson was a medalist on the day with a 15th-place finish in a personal best time of 18:22.5. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

The Osakis boys cross country team has focused primarily on development through its third year of existence.

After having a pair of older runners depart after helping to guide the ship last fall, the Silverstreaks have relied on a youth movement — as head coach Justin Dahlheimer works individually with each runner to improve technique, and times.

"Last year we got a little bit spoiled, because we had some immediate impact older boys like Jason Nystrom and John Boogaard — kids who could come in and contribute right away," Dahlheimer explained after Osakis' meet at GreyStone Golf Course in Sauk Centre on Tuesday. "We're kind of back to the way I thought we would be in the first three years, which is developing my young kids who are out as seventh and eighth graders. I want to see them understand how to compete with these more experienced runners."

Sophomore Will Alverson has stepped up in a leadership role, recording a personal record Tuesday with a medalist time of 18:22.5 to place 15th overall.

"I feel like I've progressed a lot from my first year to now," Alverson said. "I definitely lengthened my stride and am not as stressful as a runner. I kept passing people, which felt really good, and I stuck with a lot of people who I wanted to and had my eyes on."

Dahlheimer describes Alverson as a solid leader as an underclassman, pointing to his consistency as a strong suit from meet to meet.

"He has been in the top 20, top 15 of many races. Today he ran pretty similar or a little bit faster than he did here last year, and this is obviously a bit tougher weather situation with the wind," Dahlheimer said. "I had a couple of younger kids behind him in Carter Grove and his little brother (Logan), who's an eighth grader, ran his first 5K today and was our fifth runner."

Carter, a freshman, finished 33rd in 19:38.9, while sophomore Brandon Boogaard placed 49th with a time of 20:38.9.

"We have a lot of great runners at the junior high and varsity. Carter has been hurt throughout the season so far but now he's coming back," Alverson said. "(Coach) has different points for us to all be at, and he just tells us what he wants us to do at every meet."

St. Cloud Cathedral was the meet champion with 41 team points, followed by Melrose (88) and Staples-Motley (98).

Dahlheimer does not look to overreact to the team scores on the boys' side at this stage of the program's development, as Osakis finished ninth out of 11 schools with 206 team points, but aims to help foster an understanding with his younger runners on the 5K distance.

For Alverson, a trip to St. Olaf College in Northfield come November is the objective to aim for.

"My goal is to make it to state. That's been my goal for awhile," he said. "There are some kids from West Central who I know are really good runners, like Ryley Nelson. He's kind of been like an idol; I know he has a good running background and has been one person I've been watching and seeing his times."

TEAM SCORES — 1. St. Cloud Cathedral — 41; 2. Melrose — 88; 3. Staples-Motley — 98; 4. Morris Area — 119; 5. Pierz — 166; 6. Royalton — 174; 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle — 197; 8. St. John's Prep — 204; 9. Osakis — 206; 10. Rocori — 217; 11. Sauk Centre — 256

OSAKIS — Alverson — 15th, 18:22.5; C. Grove — 33rd, 19:38.9; B. Boogaard, 49th, 20:38.9; Pedro Martinez — 54th, 21:12.2; L. Grove — 55th, 21:12.9; Austin Kulzer — 58th, 21:15.5; Xavier Pahl — 61st, 21:27.8