Tennis: Osakis gets a boost against section foe Benson

The Osakis tennis players are playing the way they want to be as they near the section tournament after beating a 6A foe in Benson on Monday night.

The Silverstreaks (13-2) took three of four in the singles lineup and added two more in doubles to secure the win.

"Great win on the road today versus a tough section opponent," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "We are very happy with how this team is performing."

Eighth grader Tia Dykema set the tone in singles with a three-set win at the top spot. Dykema lost the first set 6-2 but rallied from there with 6-2, 6-1 wins over Katie Samuelson. Shea Olson and Lauren Scherr both made easy work of their opponents at second and third singles, respectively, with straight-set victories.

The duo of Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky did the same at first doubles with a 6-3, 6-4 win. Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema finished off the victory with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win at third doubles.

Osakis has one meet left on the schedule in the regular season as the Silverstreaks welcome in Foley for a 4 p.m. match today, Tuesday. Section play starts Oct. 10 at Fitness Evolution in Sartell.

OSAKIS 5, BENSON 2

SINGLES - No. 1 - T. Dykema (O) def. Katie Samuelson, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Kellie Enderson, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Anne Dieter, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 - Sophia Curriel (B) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 1-6, 6-4, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Gracie Grussing/Olivia Vergin, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 - Grace Ricard/Olivia Hoffman (B) def. Kali Giesler/Karlee Hoffarth, 6-1, 7-6 (9-7); No. 3 - Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Rose McDonald/Cassie Fugleberg, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2