Football: Osakis gets going late in emotional homecoming win

Osakis junior wide receiver Josh Peterka prepares to haul in a jump ball down the left sideline over Frazee sophomore cornerback Joby Giefer during the first quarter at home on Friday night. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

Osakis junior running back Derek Waldvogel breaks an arm tackle during a first down run in the second quarter against Frazee during homecoming on Friday night. The Silverstreaks rolled to a 28-6 district victory to improve to 4-1 on the year. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

Having just lost Dayni Imdieke, the wife of coach and teacher Kyle Imdieke and mother of current players Logan Wolf and Luke Imdieke, on Sunday after a five-year battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer, the program and community came together in unity to support the family in a 28-6 victory.

“We knew we were going to come into a battle and it’s been an emotional two weeks for the whole team, because all of us are so close and we love everyone in the Imdieke family,” senior running back Gage Larson said. “It feels fantastic – especially against Frazee who we went to six overtimes with (last year) – that was something.”

Anyone surrounding Osakis athletics won’t soon forget last season’s meeting with the Hornets (0-5), as the Silverstreaks prevailed 42-36 in a six-overtime classic on Sept. 18 in Frazee – the second most extra periods ever played in a Minnesota high school game.

Thankfully for Osakis, Friday’s contest needed no late-game heroics to solidify an important district victory.

Up eight points in the fourth, senior quarterback Zach Weir took a well-timed bootleg on second and 13 to the left, crossing midfield on the big sweeping run. Following the first down, junior Colton Waldvogel bulled into the end zone from 19 yards, increasing Osakis’ lead to 21-6 with 4:33 left.

“I came over and told them there was nobody staying at home outside that D-end since they were all crashing in trying to stop Colton diving in,” Weir said on the designed run to set up the score. They didn’t expect me having that ball going out there.”

Senior defensive back Gage Larson snagged a pick off junior quarterback Hudson Hiemenz at the Hornets’ 35-yard line and returned the interception for six, but the ball was returned to the 25 with an Osakis block in the back penalty.

Weir wasted little time after the change in possession, finding a wide-open target in junior Josh Peterka from the 15 in the back right corner of the end zone on fourth and four, pulling comfortable ahead at 28-6.

“They originally said to look to keep it right away, but he ran over to the corner and waved his hand up wide open so I just had to lob it up to him,” Weir explained on the pass. “In that first half we didn’t come out playing like we normally do and were pretty flat, but once we came out and got that (second) touchdown, that really factored into getting us playing.”

Frazee came out of the break hot on offense, connecting on a 59-yard pass from Hiemenz to senior Rory Drewes down to the Silverstreak 15-yard line, but Osakis’ defense persevered with a crucial tackle on fourth and eight in open space to kill the drive with nine minutes left in the third.

“There really wasn’t a lot of X’s and O’s adjustments; we just needed to keep grinding and we had to find a way to turn it up another couple notches in the second half,” head coach Bill Infanger said. “When we did have big plays in the first half, there was always a block in the back or holding penalty that pulled it back and kept us from getting out in front. Credit to the guys; they stuck with it and stayed physical in the second half to get it done.”

Both defensive units stiffened for the remainder of the quarter, but Osakis found some welcomed breathing space in the opening minute of the fourth.

On third and three, Larson had his initial blocks set up a clear running lane downfield, bursting through the line for a 33-yard touchdown. Glenn Seela got the team back on track by adding a two-point conversion left off-tackle to push the lead up to eight at 14-6.

“The offensive line is unbelievable,” Larson said. “This year we’re little, but we’re big at the same time just because our speed makes up for it. They’ve been doing a great job and I’m expecting them to do just as well through the whole year.”

Osakis carved down the field on its first scoring drive of the evening via a pair of long third-down conversions.

Larson took a carry 20 yards down to the Frazee 20 on third and 10, before Peterka pulled in a jump ball on third and long to set up first and goal late in the first. Waldvogel took it from there, rumbling five yards for the touchdown to close the quarter.

A fumble stalled Osakis’ next drive with seven minutes left before the half, setting the Hornets up at their own 42.

Frazee took to the ground on the bulk of its drive, capitalized with a one-foot plunge by Hiemenz on second and goal with 1:48 remaining.

On a pivotal two-point conversion, senior defensive tackle Jeff Piekarski came up big in the middle, meeting the ball carrier in the backfield to keep the game even at 6-6.

“I think honestly in the first half we were maybe taken aback by their physicality at the line and surprised by it,” Infanger said. “It was tough keeping drives going and our guys made a good adjustment at halftime. We came back and were more physical in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. We started to sustain drives by holding blocks just a little bit longer.”

A crafty Wolf kick return coupled with a Frazee facemask put Osakis inside Hornets’ territory, but a misthrow on the second of two deep ball attempts by senior Brady Berberich was intercepted to conclude the half.

As the team, and the community, rallies around the Imdieke family, Friday’s homecoming festivities were an emotional affair.

As far as the game itself, avoiding multiple-overtime theatrics was more than welcomed.

“Right after the game, Josh Peterka came up to me and said, ‘Are you sure we’re done, Coach? We’re only eight overtimes away from the state record,’” Infanger said smiling.

OSAKIS 6 0 0 22 – 28

FRAZEE 0 6 0 0 – 6

SCORING PLAYS – FIRST QUARTER – Osakis – Waldvogel 5-yard run; Reid DeWenter extra point no good

SECOND QUARTER – Frazee – Hiemenz 1-yard run; two-point conversion no good

THIRD QUARTER – No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER – Osakis – Larson 28-yard run; Seela two-point conversion; Osakis – Waldvogel 19-yard run; DeWenter extra point; Osakis – Peterka 15-yard reception from Weir; DeWenter extra point