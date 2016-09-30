Cross country: Osakis' Savageau runner-up at St. John's meet

Osakis junior Lauren Savageau finished as the runner-up out of 89 runners with a time of 21:46 at the Otto Weber Cross Country Invitational St. John's Prep meet on Thursday.

Savageau finished 26 seconds behind the meet champion, St. John's senior Alexandria Lee, while sophomore Rachel Walsh broke the top 10 with a ninth-place time of 22:32.

The Osakis girls took third as a team with 103 points out of a dozen programs, trailing Maple Lake (35) and St. Cloud Apollo (60). The Silverstreak boys placed eighth as a team with 215 points, as Apollo captured the team title with 25.

Senior Dacotah Stanek finished 21st overall for the girls in 24:18, while freshmen Hailey Hagedon and Natalie Schlosser each took 34th and 37th, respectively.

Sophomore Will Alverson led the Osakis boys in 11th overall with a time of 18:58, and juniors Philip Mathews, Shane Massmann and freshman Xavier Pahl finished 49-51 in the standings. Juniors Austin Kulzer and Riley Werven finished 54th and 56th, respectively.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Maple Lake — 35; 2. St. Cloud Apollo — 60; 3. Osakis — 103; 4. St. John's Prep — 105; 5. Watertown-Mayer — 108; 6. Rush City — 129; 7. Royalton — 204; 8. Pillager — 213

OSAKIS — Savageau — second, 21:46; Walsh — ninth, 22:32; Stanek — 21st, 24:18; Hagedon — 34th, 26:03; Schlosser — 37th, 26:27; Marlene Keller — 45th, 28:45; Sofia Zima — 46th, 30:03

BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. St. Cloud Apollo — 25; 2. Braham — 83; 3. Watertown-Mayer — 88; 4. St. John's Prep — 132; 5. Maple Lake — 137; 6. Rush City — 139; 7. Royalton — 163; 8. Osakis — 215; 9. Hinckley-Finlayson — 239; 10. Chof — 270; 11. Pillager — 291

OSAKIS — Alverson — 11th, 18:58; Mathews — 49th, 21:46; Massmann — 50th, 21:53; Pahl — 51st, 21:53; Kulzer — 54th, 22:15; Werven — 56th, 22:28; Brandon Boogaard — 61st, 22:26