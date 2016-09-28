Volleyball: Osakis drops first in Prairie play

The Osakis volleyball team dropped its first Prairie Conference match of the season on Tuesday night as Royalton outlasted the Silverstreaks in a five-setter.

The Royals (7-9, 4-2 Prairie) won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-17 before Osakis (8-8, 5-1 Prairie) rallied. The Silverstreaks won 25-16 and 25-19 in the third and fourth but couldn't come all the way back as the Royals took the fifth set 15-13.

"We started slow tonight," Osakis head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "Royalton dug up everything we hit at them and they placed the ball very well. We struggled adjusting to their offense. Once we stopped having to scramble around after the ball, our offense started really clicking. It just took us a while to get going."

The Silverstreaks couldn't quite recover despite a 19-kill night from Kayla Sorenson. She added 13 digs and seven blocks. Jessica Bliese added nine kills, Hannah Lien had 21 assists and Jordyn Stroup finished with 16 helpers.

ROYALTON 3, OSAKIS 2

(25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 19-25, 15-13)

OSAKIS - Corinne Collins - 1 dig; Emma Johnson - 1 ace, 11 digs; Lien - 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 21 assists, 11 digs; Harlie Falzone - 1 dig; Bliese - 9 kills, 5 digs; Jordyn Rajdl - 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Stroup - 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 16 assists, 10 digs; Sorenson - 19 kills, 7 blocks, 13 digs; Morgan Staloch - 4 kills, 6 digs; Tianna Stanek - 2 digs