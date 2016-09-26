Cross country: Osakis competes at Milaca Mega Meet

“It was a very soggy day on the Milaca course, which makes for some fun cross country,” head coach Justin Dahlheimer said. “I felt in general the quality of competition was terrific in the varsity races, leading to the kids getting out faster than usually and working through the second half of the race with plenty of kids to reel in.”

West Central Area won the boys meet with 139 team points, while Trinity claimed the girls title with 140 points.

“(Our) girls varsity really ran terrific; comparing from last year at Milaca to this year, we had numerous personal records on this course,” Dahlheimer said. “Lauren Savageau led the girls and competed very well with a lot of the top tier of girls in the state. This was her best finish in three years at this race, over a minute faster than last year.”

Savageau came in 25th in 20:57.49, while Rachel Walsh placed 63rd overall in 22 minutes.

“Rachel continues to really emerge as an excellent compliment to Lauren in our scoring lineup,” Dahlheimer said. “Rachel is constantly dropping time; she's stepped up her intensity in workouts the past few weeks and it is really paying off. Dacotah (Stanek) had a strong race and a solid personal record on the course. It was very encouraging to see her hold a faster initial pace throughout the race. Hailey (Hagedon) and Natalie (Schlosser) worked well together, both dropping a lot of time from their finish at Pierz earlier this week.”

OSAKIS BOYS – Alverson, 81st, 18:44.95; Grove – 197th, 20:18.54; Philip Mathews – 233rd, 21:22.11; Austin Kulzer – 236th, 21:28.08; Shane Massmann – 247th, 21:52.87; Brandon Boogaard – 254th, 22:06.16

OSAKIS GIRLS – Savageau – 25th, 20:57.49; Walsh – 63rd, 22:00.00; Stanek – 138th, 23:50.90; Hagedon – 177th, 25:12.52; Schlosser – 180th, 25:15.56; Elana Eckel – 231st, 28:05.09; Alecia Kaelke – 247th, 29:52.02

Will Alverson led the boys side in 81st with a time of 18:44.95, while Carter Grove finished second on the team in 20:18.54.

“Will was out very fast as he starts to prepare for the type of race he will need to run at the end of the season,” Dahlheimer said. “He managed the fast pace pretty well, running a personal record on the course. It was great to see Carter join the varsity boys; his presence really energizes the boys, and it was a good opener for him.”